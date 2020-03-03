Who should Arsenal fans now support in the Europa League? Wolves or Man United?

Happy Tuesday Gooners all over the world. Hope we enjoyed our FA cup game last night? The FA cup to me is not really relevant to me, as winning it won’t excite my heart. So, either we win it or not, I am not that bothered. Sorry, if I sound blunt but that is just how I feel right now!

While the FA cup game was going on last night, I found myself eavesdropping on a conversation between two jolly good Arsenal fans. One was of the opinion that since Arsenal were no longer playing in the Europa this season, he would love any of the English clubs still in the competition to lift the trophy. The other one agreed with the first guy but in a different manner. He supports the idea of an English team lifting the Europa trophy but he would not want Manchester United to win it! According to him, if the Red Devils should win the Europa this season, it would be a slap in the face to Arsenal and it will give a lot of his Manchester united friends enough ammunition to frustrate his life, both at work or at home. Interesting one, you will agree with me.

Well, to me, I think I agree with the second guy. I would gladly support Wolves in the Europa, if I was asked to choose which English team I would love to support. Why? Read on..

We are aware that Wolves are playing Olympiacos in the round of 16. If they are to play against the team who knocked us out, won’t we be getting back at the Greek team by giving all our full support to Wolves? There is a saying in the Yoruba language here in Lagos, and it says “if one of your enemies is fighting another of your enemy, it would be wise to support the enemy that has hurt you less.” What am I trying to say here? Wolves are our rival in the Premiership; they are even in the race to finish in the top four, but are they really a problem to Arsenal? No, they are not! If Arsenal had gotten their act right, Wolves may probably not be so close to the top four at the moment.

Wolves are not the cause of our problems and they won’t ever be. Now that they are playing Olympiacos, we should support them and use our fans strength to push them to glory. If they get to the final and lift the cup, maybe that may pave the way for Arsenal to even end the league in the top four or top five, as going all the way in Europe may weaken Wolves in the long run and it could be beneficial to us in the league. As for Manchester United lifting the Europa, I seriously hope and pray against that.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua