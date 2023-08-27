Who should Arsenal get to replace the Monaco-bound Balogun?

Arsenal is poised to bid farewell to Folarin Balogun, who is on the verge of becoming the club’s highest-grossing sale. A £40 million deal with Monaco has been agreed upon for his transfer.

Balogun’s absence from Arsenal’s ranks last season, during which he showcased his talent on loan at Stade de Reims, and his nonexistent role upon returning to the club, implies that his departure won’t significantly impact Arsenal’s services. Nevertheless, Arteta is actively constructing a formidable squad, prompting the question: Why let go of a player without securing a superior replacement?

The void left by his exit creates an opportunity for another player to step in.

As Balogun has gone, Arsenal has lost a key attacking asset, warranting the acquisition of a suitable replacement. Among the current transfer prospects, Ansu Fati emerges as a prominent name linked to a move to the Emirates. Recent reports suggest discussions between Fati and Barcelona regarding his future, with indications that Arsenal is well-positioned to pursue him should he become available.

Fati’s career has been plagued by injury setbacks, falling short of initial expectations. Signing him might entail a degree of risk, but history shows that Mikel Arteta possesses the knack for revitalizing players who have fallen short of their potential. While Nketiah and Jesus could lead Arsenal’s attack this season, Arteta could be convinced to aggressively pursue a striker next year. In the meantime, Fati appears as the most fitting replacement for Balogun.

Who else could Arsenal be after in the last week of the transfer window?

Darren N

