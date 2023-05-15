Who should Arsenal offer to tempt West Ham to sell us Declan Rice?

In the January transfer window, a Declan Rice-to-Arsenal transfer fantasy was born. Since then, we’ve been made to believe Rice is Arteta’s priority midfield summer signing. For months, Arsenal seemed to be the only team keen on the Hammers. The usual suspects seemed uninterested, but were they? Last week, reports suggested Ten Hag wanted him, and now a report has emerged that Pochettino also wants him at Chelsea.
West Ham want about £120 million to let go of their midfield engine. Stan Collymore, on his Caught Offside column, believes Manchester United and Chelsea should look to lower that price and convince West Ham with perfect swap deals.
Stan Collymore claims Chelsea could offer Romelu Lukaku and Conor Gallagher for Rice, saying, “When it comes to making a cash-plus-player offer, Chelsea could do the same, to be fair; we know how many players they’ve got to get rid of this summer. I wonder if Todd Boehly will think about including Conor Gallagher and Romelu Lukaku in exchange for Rice.”
While Manchester United, on their part, could offer McTominay. “I think including Scott McTominay in an offer would be quite appealing to West Ham. Manchester United’s biggest obstacle will be convincing the player to relocate out of London, but if Rice is up for moving further north, I think he could really thrive under Ten Hag,” said Collymore.
Arsenal was said to be willing to break the bank for Rice, but £120 million is too much.
So if they are also to offer a player for Rice’s deal in a player plus cash deal, who do you think they could offer? Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira, or someone else?
Daniel O
Flo would be the only we have that interest them, they need a goal scorer badly
Interest in Declan Rice
You forgot to mention Newcastle, Liverpool, PSG and Man Citeh and there’ll probably be a few more before a deal is done. Maybe even that Pub team from N17 ?!
Realistically, the ‘budget no object’ clubs are likely to be the winners in that race, and it will probably be in excess of £120mil.
If Arsenal offered Tierney & Nketiah (£22mil each) and Xhaka (£15mil in last year of contract) you’ve got him down to half price!!
Amongst the current 6 midfielders in the team. Which midfielder in team do is Gunners sincerely think and believe that Arsenal should offload on loan or sell, or allowed to leave on a free this season’s end to make room for a new top quality midfielder signing by Arsenal next summer?
