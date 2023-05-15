Who should Arsenal offer to tempt West Ham to sell us Declan Rice?

In the January transfer window, a Declan Rice-to-Arsenal transfer fantasy was born. Since then, we’ve been made to believe Rice is Arteta’s priority midfield summer signing. For months, Arsenal seemed to be the only team keen on the Hammers. The usual suspects seemed uninterested, but were they? Last week, reports suggested Ten Hag wanted him, and now a report has emerged that Pochettino also wants him at Chelsea.

West Ham want about £120 million to let go of their midfield engine. Stan Collymore, on his Caught Offside column, believes Manchester United and Chelsea should look to lower that price and convince West Ham with perfect swap deals.

Stan Collymore claims Chelsea could offer Romelu Lukaku and Conor Gallagher for Rice, saying, “When it comes to making a cash-plus-player offer, Chelsea could do the same, to be fair; we know how many players they’ve got to get rid of this summer. I wonder if Todd Boehly will think about including Conor Gallagher and Romelu Lukaku in exchange for Rice.”

While Manchester United, on their part, could offer McTominay. “I think including Scott McTominay in an offer would be quite appealing to West Ham. Manchester United’s biggest obstacle will be convincing the player to relocate out of London, but if Rice is up for moving further north, I think he could really thrive under Ten Hag,” said Collymore.

Arsenal was said to be willing to break the bank for Rice, but £120 million is too much.

So if they are also to offer a player for Rice’s deal in a player plus cash deal, who do you think they could offer? Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira, or someone else?

Daniel O

