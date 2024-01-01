Who should Arsenal sign this January, Solanke or Toney?

Ivan Toney has been on Arsenal’s radar for much of the last few months, but the former player-turned-pundit Chris Sutton believes his lack of football in the first half of the season means he is not a good target for this month.

Toney has been banned since last year and will return to action this month as one of the most sought-after players in the league.

His spell in the English top flight has been good but having missed several months of football because he is banned, he will need time to get up to speed.

Because of this, Sutton believes the ideal striker for Arsenal this month is Dominic Solanke.

Solanke is doing brilliantly at Bournemouth and is now one of the top strikers to watch in the Premier League.

Sutton believes he has been playing and scoring, so he has momentum and can help Arsenal in the second half of the season.

Speaking on BBC 606, Sutton said:

“Solanke, Dominic Solanke, at this moment in time, I think he’s a brilliant all-round striker, at this moment in time if I had to pick Solanke or Toney, I would pick Solanke just because he’s in a bit of rhythm, he leads the line, and you don’t know what you will get from Toney, that’s too much of a risk at this moment in time.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney has been superb since Brentford’s promotion to the top flight, but truly we need someone who will step up immediately.

