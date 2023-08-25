Who should Arsenal spend their transfer windfall on this week?

For the better part of this week, there’s been talk that Arsenal are keen to raise £100 million on player sales to equip themselves to return to the transfer market for the “needed” last-minute deals.

On Thursday, the likes of Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Folarin Balogun (who’s reportedly headed to Monaco for a £40 million deal), and Rob Holding were notably absent from the first team training session as they took part in separate training, as per Sky Sports junior producer Connor Humm….

🚨| Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Folarin Balogun and Rob Holding did NOT train with the rest of the Arsenal squad today. They all trained separately… pic.twitter.com/9WkiacM2UG — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) August 24, 2023

These five, plus Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares, will likely be moved on this summer. Balogun and Tierney could fetch reasonable fees. Let’s say the club manages to raise the £100 million they intend to raise. Who do they sign?

They could sign a cover for Jurrien Timber. With the Dutch set to miss out on a huge chunk of the season due to injury, Arteta needs someone to play his role. If I were to recommend a player to replace Timber, I’d suggest Arsenal hijack Inter Milan’s move for Pavard. The Frenchman has yet to complete his move to the Italian side, and Bayern has yet to let him go – he is even back in training under Tuchel, so a transfer hijack is possible. The defense could be well covered with Pavard’s ability to play at right back and centre back.

After the £30-£40 million arrival of Pavard, I’d suggest Arsenal complete the move for Ansu Fati. The Barcelona wonderkid has failed to progress at the La Liga side, and a fresh start elsewhere could be wise; hence, as per Football Transfers, there will be a meeting on Friday, 25th, between Fati’s agent and Barcelona, where they will be speaking about his departure. Having spoken to his agent, Arsenal is best positioned to strike a deal with Barca for his arrival.

Pavard and Fati could be good buys. If not for Arteta’s eyes, he could get better signings, but that depends on the Gunners’ ability to sell and raise funds in the next few days.

Darren N

