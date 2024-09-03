Who should Arsenal use to replace Rice in the NLD? Jurrien Timber or Oleksandr Zinchenko

Pair might provide makeshift solutions for the North London derby.
The gunners will be heading into the international break off the back of a fairly decent start to the new campaign, gooners will be hoping that this remains the case after the international break when we take on Tottenham in the North London derby.
This was going to be a tough game even before the campaign started, and has been made even tougher due to the fact that we lost one our best players outright to a red card at the weekend, along with the injury to a man we brought in to provide cover for Declan Rice.
Both Rice and Merino will not be featuring in the game against our bitter rivals, which means that a shuffle of the pack will need to be done by Mikel Arteta. Debate among gooners has been ongoing about who’s going to replace Rice in the North London derby, with suggestions being made for Havertz dropping back into midfield, Jorginho starting alongside Partey, and even young Ethan Nwaneri being given the chance to start.
Among the potential replacements for Rice in the Tottenham game, the ones that intrigue me the most are Jurrien Timber and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Both being no strangers to playing a Midfield role with the latter more suited to the advanced left 8 position due to him being utilized in a similar position for his country,
Zinchenko will bring elite technical ability to our midfield along with more balance on that side given he’s left footed. A player comfortable to receive and swivel in the pockets as well as having the vision and skill to thread balls into attacking players, his Defensive frailties won’t get exposed as much as in the left back area, but I just think he lacks the physicality and bite to provide steel in the midfield for periods when we won’t be on top.
A player who has that steel and bite however is Jurrien Timber, a player who is no stranger to playing midfield roles in his short career as a defender, we saw this perfectly in action in his Ajax days where he was often utilized as a Midfielder to great effect. His superb ball carrying and tenacity in midfield means that he can excel both as a defensive midfielder as well as box to box. A midfield partnership of Timber, Partey and Odegaard is relatively unproven, but has all the qualities to be functional, creative and destructive at the same time.
Either one of these profiles will bring their own qualities to the midfield if chosen but the final decision rests in the hands of the gaffer, will either of these two be worth the risk after the international break?
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Zinchenko, because he is left-footed and has been playing multiple positions on the left side of the field longer than Timber did
Aside from that, we need Timber in the LB position to prevent Spuds’ RW from cutting inside and shoot
Firstly, this is a mess of Arteta’s own making. Various squad players departed but only one midfielder arrived in the window. Squad depth was sacrificed for psr, ffp and first VI strength.
Secondly, surely we’ll have to start with Partey, Jorginho &Ødegaard? NLD is not a game for experiments. If we play Nwaneri it could destroy him if it doesn’t go well. Perhaps introduce him, Zinchenko and/or Timber into midfield later in the game.
Lastly, we can still sign free agents. Why not look at Rabiot etc? We need one more midfielder if we can complete in multiple competitions til May.
So if we need one more midfielder we have a mess?
It is a mess if we have to improvise our midfield after just three games this season. Vieira, ESR, Patino and Elneny all left. Only Merino arrived for midfield.
Soon the cups and Champions league will kick in and we’ll be playing 8-10 games every month.
Bookings, suspensions and injuries are sadly inevitable. We needed an extra midfielder more than we needed an additional left back this summer. We have great depth in defence and also now in attack. Why not midfield?
I am genuinely concerned that if Nwaneri has even one poor game then Arteta will never trust him again and try to sell him to Fulham next summer.
I don’t understand this obsession with the idea that it’s the end of the world if we don’t have players that play a particular position available. The game is evolving beyond players playing in only one position. We have zinchenko who’s a midfielder available. When everyone is fit, there’s also rice, jorginho, merino and partey. Timber has played as a midfielder most of his career so he’s an option. What are we supposed to do, buy more players who won’t even make it on the bench when everyone is fit? Pay them to sit in the stands? What are you going to say then? The merino injury was an accident and totally unexpected. We can’t just buy a whole bunch of players just because injuries and suspensions can happen. There are only so many spots on a squad. Unless you’re chelsea and just buy players for the sake of it. The club is not stupid, so let us stop acting as if they are. Give them a bit of respect because they’ve earned it from all the work they’ve done these last few years. These squad players (esr, Viera, elneny) were never of the level required on this team so even now with the injury and suspension I won’t have them in the team.
I agree it’d be nice to have more midfielders available to help the improvisation but how much did Vieira, Patino, Elneny and ESR have to play last year? The likelihood of bookings, suspensions and injuries is inevitable but which ones and when is anyone’s guess. I hated not seeing ESR be part of MA’s plans as well but don’t think he’s so bad at pigeon holing players that one poor game would subject anyone to transfer. I disagree with much of what you’re saying but they are your opinions to have and express. Good luck to our gunners.
This is what I was hinting at Dougal, when the words quantity and quality were used.
It seems quality was the overriding factor by most fans, but, with the brandishing of a yellow card, one injury and three transfers, we now find ourselves in the situation that some of us feared.
If Jesus is fit Havertz may play in place of Rice. But who knows, do we go to contain or go to win?
While I would like to see more of Zinchenko in midfield, I think it’ll be one of the following:
Odegaard – Partey – Jorginho
Odegaard – Partey – Havertz
I reckon Merino will be fit and the injury was overexaggerated. Two weeks training with the squad and staff is far more beneficial at this stage than some nonsense international games. So Merino but if I’m wrong i would go Jorginho.
Surely Jorginho is straight swap
It is hardly a mess or a crisis
We can play Havertz in midfield and Trossard up front like we did in our biggest wins of last season away to West Ham and Burnley.