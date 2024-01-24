Who should Arteta start against Forest? Trossard or Martinelli?

Trossard or Martinelli?
Mikel Arteta has been left with a difficult decision as to who he will start on the left wing away at Nottingham Forest, Trossard or Martinelli? Both players have had decent starts to the season and Martinelli has looked to be Arteta’s top choice at LW.
On the weekend Arteta opted to start Trossard and it wasn’t long till the winger managed to bag a goal just after half time but then Martinelli came on and scored two goals in the space of 3 minutes, so it leaves the question, who does Arteta pick for Forest away?
For me, it’s Trossard, I know that when Martinelli is in top form he’s almost unstoppable and looks electric down the wing but this season, he just hasn’t been at his best. I think the fact Arteta dropped him to the bench against Palace was a big factor in why he came on and dominated. When a player gets used to starting their performances sometimes suffers, and sometimes they just need that reality check and break to get back to their best.
Trossard for me is a generational talent that I think people underrate, when there were rumours of him joining us last January, I was excited because I thought he’d fit in perfectly at Arsenal and Arteta would bring the best out of him, and so far I’ve been right. He’s hardly stepped a foot wrong and after getting the nod on the weekend, he went out and put on a hell of a performance and justified Arteta’s reason for picking him.
Competition is healthy in football and unless you are world class, your position will always be up for grabs, there’s always going to be younger players pushing and fighting for your spot and it’s up to the players be keep up the hard graft, so they keep their spots. Personally, I think it’s good to have two great players fighting for the same spot, that’s how the big clubs dominate and although it may be a tough decision for the manager, it’s a good problem to have.
I almost think it would be unfair to drop Trossard after starting the game so well, but then it’s also hard not to say the same thing about Martinelli. He came on in the 70th minute and in the dying minutes of the game managed to put two goals past Palace in the space of 3 minutes, so it would also be understandable if that was rewarded with a start so it’s a hard one to decide and lucky for us fans, that’s Arteta’s job.
What’s your thoughts Gooners? Who do you think should start vs Forest? Trossard or Martinelli?
Daisy Mae
Martinelli, because Trossard lost the ball too often in his last game, was too slow to retrieve it and missed a clear-cut chance
Nottingham Forest would likely have to take their chances in our area, because they’ll play in their turf. Martinelli’s pace and finishing ability could hit them when they’re attacking us
Martinelli has been awful all season, one goal before our game last Saturday. A goal that took a wicked deflection to wrong foot Ederson I may add. Back to our game against Palace, we was already three nil up and the palace players had already thrown the towel in and then a banner slagging the club of was unfolded by the fans. Trossard starts for me because he interchanges with Jesus and Saka better and isnt limited to the left wing. I would say hes also our best finisher in the front 3.
Trossard for me, it will keep Martinelli fresh for Liverpool.
Nottingham Forest under Nuno are packing the bus and beating teams on the counter.
Here is where a genius Trossard comes in to unlock that block.
Mattinelli struggles to penetrate such defenses.
And again let everyone be kept on their toes.
For me, Leo starts
@ Liam, it means you don’t watch Arsenal game or you’re just commenting out of emotions. Martinelli scored a great goal against Luton.
Martinelli is far far much better than Trossard..
Honestly Trossard didn’t play particularly well against Palace except the well taken goal
Spot on.
Pistol you are correct, but hes still scored 4 goals in 19 games in the league with one taking a wicked deflection of Ake, two against a dead palace and one against the mighty Luton. Maybe you are replying back out of emotion because its still clearly not a good return.
FYI the most hated arsenal player of all time the man who can do no right Havertz has 4 as well