Who should Arteta start against Forest? Trossard or Martinelli?

Trossard or Martinelli?

Mikel Arteta has been left with a difficult decision as to who he will start on the left wing away at Nottingham Forest, Trossard or Martinelli? Both players have had decent starts to the season and Martinelli has looked to be Arteta’s top choice at LW.

On the weekend Arteta opted to start Trossard and it wasn’t long till the winger managed to bag a goal just after half time but then Martinelli came on and scored two goals in the space of 3 minutes, so it leaves the question, who does Arteta pick for Forest away?

For me, it’s Trossard, I know that when Martinelli is in top form he’s almost unstoppable and looks electric down the wing but this season, he just hasn’t been at his best. I think the fact Arteta dropped him to the bench against Palace was a big factor in why he came on and dominated. When a player gets used to starting their performances sometimes suffers, and sometimes they just need that reality check and break to get back to their best.

Trossard for me is a generational talent that I think people underrate, when there were rumours of him joining us last January, I was excited because I thought he’d fit in perfectly at Arsenal and Arteta would bring the best out of him, and so far I’ve been right. He’s hardly stepped a foot wrong and after getting the nod on the weekend, he went out and put on a hell of a performance and justified Arteta’s reason for picking him.

Competition is healthy in football and unless you are world class, your position will always be up for grabs, there’s always going to be younger players pushing and fighting for your spot and it’s up to the players be keep up the hard graft, so they keep their spots. Personally, I think it’s good to have two great players fighting for the same spot, that’s how the big clubs dominate and although it may be a tough decision for the manager, it’s a good problem to have.

I almost think it would be unfair to drop Trossard after starting the game so well, but then it’s also hard not to say the same thing about Martinelli. He came on in the 70th minute and in the dying minutes of the game managed to put two goals past Palace in the space of 3 minutes, so it would also be understandable if that was rewarded with a start so it’s a hard one to decide and lucky for us fans, that’s Arteta’s job.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Who do you think should start vs Forest? Trossard or Martinelli?

Daisy Mae

