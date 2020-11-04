Who should Arteta use in Arsenal’s defence against Molde tomorrow?

Arsenal are facing the Norwegian side Molde tomorrow at the Emirates with top place in the Group at stake after both sides have won their two opening games.

But despite the importance of the game, we must surely give Gabriel and Holding a rest and use a makeshift back line tomorrow. Holding has only just returned from injury and surely will not be risked twice in four days. Gabriel has played in all five games since the international break and Arteta must be thinking it is time to give him a break.

Arsenal do have Mustafi ready to fill one place at the back, but David Luiz is suffering from a thigh problem and his return date is as yet unknown. Pablo Mari is not expected to return to training until the end of the month, and Calum Chambers is thankfully back in training but will take some time to get back to fitness having not played for the last 11 months.

The partner for Mustafi could be a problem for Arteta though, although it is possible for Kieran Tierney to be moved to the center with Cedric Soares available for the flank.

Arteta has also experimented with Granit Xhaka in the back line, and as he was an unused sub against Man United at the weekend he could be an option if he is not needed to fill a midfield slot.

So we have Mustafi, Xhaka, Tierney and Soares. Who do you think Arteta will choose to start the game?