Who should Arteta use in Arsenal’s defence against Molde tomorrow?

Arsenal are facing the Norwegian side Molde tomorrow at the Emirates with top place in the Group at stake after both sides have won their two opening games.
But despite the importance of the game, we must surely give Gabriel and Holding a rest and use a makeshift back line tomorrow. Holding has only just returned from injury and surely will not be risked twice in four days. Gabriel has played in all five games since the international break and Arteta must be thinking it is time to give him a break.
Arsenal do have Mustafi ready to fill one place at the back, but David Luiz is suffering from a thigh problem and his return date is as yet unknown. Pablo Mari is not expected to return to training until the end of the month, and Calum Chambers is thankfully back in training but will take some time to get back to fitness having not played for the last 11 months.
The partner for Mustafi could be a problem for Arteta though, although it is possible for Kieran Tierney to be moved to the center with Cedric Soares available for the flank.
Arteta has also experimented with Granit Xhaka in the back line, and as he was an unused sub against Man United at the weekend he could be an option if he is not needed to fill a midfield slot.
So we have Mustafi, Xhaka, Tierney and Soares. Who do you think Arteta will choose to start the game?
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
He should think about playing Saliba if he is fit
he isnt registered so he cannot play tomorrow
What does it matter what any of us thinks, as we have a top manager in charge , who is well on his way to greatness! As he knows more about football than the rest of us put together, I at least, am relaxed in whoever he chooses. Who agrees?
Bu all means have a bit of fun giving your own opinions – I obviously have no objection to that, but I still say, it is in its way, irrelevant!
What my mainpoint is inthispost is to say thr obvuous, that we MUST suport our manager and have grewt faith inhim Most do but even now, ther earestill a few who refuse to see what most of us see so clearly. Someine just yesterday and I will not embarras that person-though many of you will know EXACTLY who it was- actually called him a “rookie”. Ar ookie who has wontwo pieces of silverware inhis first few months!
We have top players at arsenal, which does not make Arteta a hero yet,I will never make excuses for a manager because that’s a job whose security depends on the results and rightly so.Maybe with better tactics and team selections we’d be in the top of the table.Downgrading our team and club to purport that the coach is overachieving not me.Kreonke has invested in this club and changed the whole club management that doesn’t happen with a careless owner.