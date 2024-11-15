Who should be Arsenal Women’s no.1 goalkeeper? Van Domselaar / Zinsberger?

Arsenal Women now boast of one of the best goalkeeping departments ever. Austrian international Manuela Zinsberger is a top goalie, but this summer our Gunner Women signed, from Aston Villa, one of Europe’s brightest goalkeeping prospects, Netherlands international Daphne van Domselaar.

Who Arsenal’s No. 1 is is still a mystery.

The new Arsenal manager will likely have to settle on one, but at the moment the contest is tight. Both keepers have been excellent in recent games. Daphne was great Tuesday night versus Juventus in the Champions League, keeping a clean sheet in that 4-0 win, and Zinsberger had a good game against Brighton, keeping a clean sheet in that 5-0 WSL league win.

Zinsberger made one save against Brighton, completed 35 of 39 passes, completed 5 of 7 long balls, and received a 7.1 match rating from Sofascore.

In the Juventus versus Arsenal women’s match, Sofascore awarded Van Domselaar the Player of the Match with an 8.5 rating. She made 6 saves, 2 high claims, 55 touches, 32 of 42 passes, and 10 of 19 long balls.

That said, on Tuesday night, Van Domselaar was great. She was calm and collected the ball with ease. There were no worries about her being alert; her observation of the game is great.

Renee Slegers about her performance said, “We are talking about players who contribute with goals or assists, but I also want to highlight Daphne in goal.”

Manuela Zinsberger has risen to the occasion; she’s ready to compete and keep her #1 role, but Van Domselaar deserves to be Arsenal’s number one choice going forward, in my opinion.

This weekend the North London Derby is here with us. I think Van Domselaar easily stats; she can’t be benched, not after her perfomance in Italy.

Who are you hoping will start in goal on Saturday?

