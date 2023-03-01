Who should be Arsenal’s front three against Everton if Nketiah returns tonight?

As per Paul Merson, Arsenal can expect another comfortable win when they take on Everton, while Everton fans may need to find some painkillers as they’re set to have a frustrating evening at the Emirates.

Everton, out of nowhere, managed to pull off a surprise 1-0 win over Arsenal a few days ago. On Wednesday night, Arteta and his boys will be fired up to get their payback against the Tofees. As seen against Manchester United, Arsenal makes it personal when it comes to losing.

Paul Merson believes Arteta has plans to dismantle Everton, and his resting Nketiah against Leicester was a hint he wanted him fresh for the Everton game. He said (of Arsenal ahead of the Everton game) via Sky Sports: “That said, it was a good decision to give Nketiah a rest, and I would be shocked if he did not play against Everton on Wednesday.

“So it’s a masterstroke really to get him out of the firing line to recharge.

“Arsenal have got to win on Wednesday against Everton, which is their game in hand and can move them five points clear. You have got to make that game in hand count; that’s the name of the game.”

With Nketiah starting, one of Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli will have to be benched; who do you want Arteta to rest? Hopefully Nketiah will take his chances because, sooner or later, Gabriel Jesus will be back.

Wednesday may define Arsenal’s title chances. If they can’t get the head, they need to go for the neck. After playing with Everton, Arsenal will lose their extra-game advantage; they must win and be 5 points clear of Manchester City or there will be many unhappy Arsenal fans around!

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Nikel Arteta talks about Everton, Sean Dyche, team news, selection choices and the title race ahead…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids