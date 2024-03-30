Who should be Arsenal’s front three to face Man City?

Arsenal face Manchester City on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium in a game that, at the end of the season, could be remembered as the one that decided the title battle.

A significant victory this weekend is crucial for our Gunners’ chances of winning the league.

Mikel Arteta will need to field his strongest eleven. But I’d like us to concentrate on the attack he could field. Which forward line should he play? I believe he should field an attack featuring Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Bukayo Saka.

Saka, if fit, is ‘undroppable’ on the right wing. Kai Havertz should start as a striker; he has been fantastic in recent weeks, spearheading the Arsenal attack with his fine link-up with Martin Odegaard. There’s a strong argument that the German international is more influential in attack than in midfield. He has scored four goals in his last six games for Arsenal, and dropping him from the attacking line would be scandalous. Gabriel Jesus, a left-winger, could be an excellent option if Gabriel Martinelli is out. Leandro Trossard is an excellent player, but he lacks the energy that Martinelli brings to the left wing. Jesus, who is recognised for his ability to spark Arsenal’s attack, might be an excellent left-wing alternative. As James Benge told Charles Watts on YouTube:

“If Martinelli’s fully fit he goes in my team. I don’t like normally talking about the sort of narratives about players being up for games, but I don’t believe that Gabriel Jesus wouldn’t be up for this game.

“I think he gives you so much work down the wings and through the middle, wherever he’s played, and that could be very, very valuable.

“I’m not saying Trossard doesn’t; I just think that Jesus, in this game, will run himself ragged, and I would really like to see that.”

With Gabriel Jesus eager to prove his worth against his old employers on the left wing, Havertz in the middle, and Bukayo Saka on the right, Arsenal should have a mesmerising attack against Manchester City to maintain their PL goal-scoring streak.

