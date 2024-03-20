Who should be Arsenal’s main centre-forward for the rest of this season?

Who do you think is Arsenal’s best striker for this season?

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal at the moment have quite a few striker options to choose from, with the team Arteta has set up, there’s a lot of versatile players who can and will happily play multiple positions. Obviously we also have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah who are out and out centre forwards, but after a rocky season with injuries, a lot of players have had to step up and take the reins, but who do you think is our best option up top for the rest of the season?

It’s been widely reported that in the summer we will be looking to sign a new “world class” striker, but for right now we must do whatever we can and work with what we’ve got for the last stretch of the season.

Gabriel Jesus was a clear first choice for Mikel Arteta at the beginning of the season but after multiple setbacks and injuries, it’s been hard for Arteta to rely on him. The Brazilian is clearly a talented player and since joining Arsenal from Manchester City, he has done some incredible things and scored a lot of goals for the club, but the injuries make it so hard to rely onhim and trust that he’s able to be consistent. Although he’s a great striker, consistency is key.

Eddie Nketiah has had his chances on and off this season, but also picked up an injury last year that saw him miss out on a lot of football. He has since fallen out of contention and looks likely to look for another place to play in the summer to get some more minutes on the pitch. Being a young player, I don’t blame him, but it does sting a bit as it’s clear he loves the club. It just doesn’t seem like he’s in Arteta’s plans for next season as well as this one.

Now, Kai Havertz has stepped up and played a few games at centre forward as well as in the midfield this season, being a very versatile player and it just seems like he doesn’t really care where he’s playing, as long as he’s playing. But when playing at CF he’s looked very comfortable and has taken it in his stride, recently going on a scoring spree and looks to have really found his best form on the north side of London and under Mikel Arteta.

Then we have Leandro Trossard who I think ideally likes to play on the left wing but with Martinelli looking to have cemented that spot when he’s fit and healthy, like Havertz, I think Trossard is happy to play wherever and has also shined at CF when he’s played there. Maybe not as much as Havertz, but he does have a clear impact whenever he’s up front and whenever he’s playing.

At the moment, it’s a good problem to have with plenty of options as we go into the last stretch and most important part of the season, but it will be interesting to see what Arteta does for the rest of it.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Who do you think is oor best CF option for the remainer of his season?

