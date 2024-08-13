Who should be Arteta’s first-choice against Wolves? Trossard or Martinelli?

Arsenal completed their 2024 preseason on a positive note, defeating Lyon 2-0 in the Emirates Cup. There were some positives picked from that contest, but there were also some negatives…

One unfavourable aspect was Gabriel Martinelli’s performance. The Brazilian, who many expected to be back to his best this season following a terrible 2023–24 season, appeared rusty. Against the French side, particularly in the first half, he appeared to be a shadow of his former self; he ran down blindly, entered the box at terrible angles, and disappointed those of us who claim he was one of the most clinical Gunners, given his current lack of confidence in front of goal and his poor passing accuracy.

I don’t know about you, but I’m starting to get concerned about our No. 11. Martinelli should pull up his socks since he squandered three of four beautiful opportunities in the first half against Lyon, which isn’t encouraging if we’re going to count him on Arsenal’s left wing this season. As was demonstrated in the last 5 games last season, Martinelli started everyone on the bench in favour of Trossard, and was used as a kind of supersub.

With the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori at left back and possibly Mikel Merino to play LCM, Martinelli should have everything he needs to get back to his best, but he should keep things simple, which should gradually rebuild his confidence.

If he doesn’t step up, Arteta may end up looking at Leandro Trossard, who usually capitalises on his chances, to take charge of his left wing.

What do you think should be Arteta’s first choice against Wolves? Trossard or Martinelli??

Darren N

