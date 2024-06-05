Who should be England’s first choice at the Euros? Bukayo Saka or Phil Foden?

Does Saka start for England at the Euro’s?

I know a lot of Arsenal fans aren’t too concerned about how England will do in the Euro’s this year, but considering how the last Euros went for England, this will be another massive tournament for Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and his England career. After the loss to Italy, it couldn’t have been easy for Saka, getting a lot of abuse and being one of the player’s who were most blamed, because he missed a penalty, and coming into this tournament is going to be a huge thing for him.

Obviously since then Saka has grown a lot and disappointments are a huge part of any footballer’s journey, but the level of abuse he got after last time, does leave you to wonder how he will approach this tournament, especially how the manager will approach it after last time.

Saka will be fighting for his spot against Manchester City’s Phil Foden and after another great personal season for Foden at City, it’s hard to argue that he won’t get the starting spot over Saka, but I think Garreth Southgate has a few big decisions to make. Saka had another great season at Arsenal, scoring and assisting goals for fun and has really proved that he can compete with the big boys.

Luckily for Southgate, he has two great options and I think Saka will start at least a few games and knowing how hard he trains and plays, I don’t think anyone will be able to question that decision, but taking in to account everything that happened last time, I’m worried that Southgate will try wrap him up in cotton wool and won’t take another risk on the young winger like he did last time.

I watched ‘The Final’ on Netflix the other day and relived the Euro’s final again and just couldn’t help but feel sick about the whole thing. Saka is still a young lad and missing that penalty would have crushed him. I can only assume that it haunts him till this day, so this tournament will be big for him and will show us his determination to prove himself and all the doubters wrong.

So, will he start? In my opinion, yes, but I don’t think he gets more starts than Foden. I think Southgate will be careful of what situations he puts his young players in this time and unfortunately, I think a lot of the problems from last time will weigh heavy on his decisions for this tournament.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

