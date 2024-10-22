Who should replace injured Saka on the Arsenal wing tonight? Jesus or Sterling

Surely Jesus is a better replacement for Saka on the right.

After released pictures from the Arsenal training session yesterday, a player who was expectedly not involved was Bukayo Saka as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury picked up during the last international break.

Though the Gunners might have been coy on making his availability known to the public, it will be likely that he would be rested anyway, if he were to be fit in time for the game tonight, this means that we’ll therefore likely see the man who deputized for him against Bournemouth start again tonight. It was hard to judge Sterling’s performance against the Cherries last time out because of the difficult context we found ourselves in.

However there wasn’t enough flashes of brilliance in that 30 minute period before the red card to justify whether he should be starting tonight.

In my opinion he isn’t the best option to cover for Saka anyway, Gabriel Jesus should be the one given the nod against Shakhtar instead. I acknowledge that he has been poor for us this season, which has understandably led to some Arsenal fans giving up on the Brazilian entirely, but you cannot deny he has the undoubted quality to provide a threat down the right for us, his versatility has been on show for years now stretching back to his early City days where he was utilized to great effect at times on the right wing.

He is a great player in 1 v 1 situations with his quick feet and superb dribbling even though he cannot provide the pace that Sterling and Saka offers our right. With that said though, he’ll still excel as a very good inside forward off the right for us.

Even though we might have outgrown him, I still think he has a part to play this season, and these are the sort of situations where we can utilize him to great effect. He just needs a little confidence to get him going again. A goal might do just the trick and he would be a likely scorer if he was to start in the UCL game tonight!

Sterling or Jesus, who would be a better pick on the right?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

