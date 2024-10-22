Who should replace injured Saka on the Arsenal wing tonight? Jesus or Sterling

Surely Jesus is a better replacement for Saka on the right.
After released pictures from the Arsenal training session yesterday, a player who was expectedly not involved was Bukayo Saka as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury picked up during the last international break.
Though the Gunners might have been coy on making his availability known to the public, it will be likely that he would be rested anyway, if he were to be fit in time for the game tonight, this means that we’ll therefore likely see the man who deputized for him against Bournemouth start again tonight. It was hard to judge Sterling’s performance against the Cherries last time out because of the difficult context we found ourselves in.
However there wasn’t enough flashes of brilliance in that 30 minute period before the red card to justify whether he should be starting tonight.
In my opinion he isn’t the best option to cover for Saka anyway, Gabriel Jesus should be the one given the nod against Shakhtar instead. I acknowledge that he has been poor for us this season, which has understandably led to some Arsenal fans giving up on the Brazilian entirely, but you cannot deny he has the undoubted quality to provide a threat down the right for us, his versatility has been on show for years now stretching back to his early City days where he was utilized to great effect at times on the right wing.
He is a great player in 1 v 1 situations with his quick feet and superb dribbling even though he cannot provide the pace that Sterling and Saka offers our right. With that said though, he’ll still excel as a very good inside forward off the right for us.
Even though we might have outgrown him, I still think he has a part to play this season, and these are the sort of situations where we can utilize him to great effect. He just needs a little confidence to get him going again. A goal might do just the trick and he would be a likely scorer if he was to start in the UCL game tonight!
Sterling or Jesus, who would be a better pick on the right?
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
I’d play
Trossard Havertz Sterling
Nwaneri
Rice Partey
Calafiori Gabriel Saliba White…with Zini, Kiwior and Martinelli and Jesus ready to come off the bench
Imo Jesus would be better, he has what he lacks for pace in dribbling and trickery. He is also a threat around the box because he can hold the ball well. Sterling is best suited for the left side in my opinion.
Sylva,
You say Jesus is a threat around the box, what year and game was that in, I must have missed that game.
@Derek, Obviously you haven’t been following UCL Arsenal matches enough. Go and watch clips of last season matches at the Emirate and away, his assist in the box was the reason we didn’t lose at the Emirate stadium. When I say a threat doesn’t mean he scores many fouls. He can win a penalty, assist or worry defenders because of his ball holding skills. Sterling isn’t the player we know years back but still good. IMO I would chose Jesus or Trossard.
Surely the misfiring Brazilian have to get the nod here, The former man city man usually reserve his best for European Competitions, Arsenal needs Jesus now more than ever, and it’s not beyond him to come to life in his favorite competition.
Sterling is not doing bad, but Arsenal left side attack should go to the Brazilian in the absence of the young Englishman
Gunsmoke,
Jesus has a favorite competition doe’s he?.
Silly me, I thought he was contracted to produce the goods in all competitions.
Thanks for the heads up, and I look forward to him banging in a hatrick tonight. (Not).
I would rather play neither.
I wonder if Brian Marwood is free tonight.
Now, now.
Hopefully Saka will return against Liverpool, I’d save both him and Martinelli for this weekend.
Great chance to start Nwanarei or at least give him a lot of minutes.
Sterling and Jesus have a chance to prove themselves, but another sub par dull performance could be quite damaging for their hopes of more minutes.
I think Jesus has contributed nothing to the team in the EPL this season, but I’d give him a chance tonight if only to see if it’s the same in European competition now.
Granted, he did do better in Europe last season, goal-wise, than in the EPL – but that’s not saying a lot given he only scored four EPL goals all season! However, everyone deserves a chance, so I’d say play him.
If he’s a success, then that’s great for Arsenal and his confidence and, with any luck, he can replicate it in the EPL when called upon. If he isn’t, then let’s not waste any more time with him and concentrate on players who, hopefully, can deliver the goods when called upon (and probably for a lot less money).