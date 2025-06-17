Who should the Gunners turn to after missing out on top left-wing target?

According to a number of credible sources, the Gunners have seemingly missed out on long-term target Nico Williams. Arsenal have pursued the Spanish winger’s signature for some time, with links emerging in early 2024 and intensifying following his strong performances at the European Championship.

After failing to land him last summer, Williams was reportedly made a priority for the left wing. However, based on the latest developments, the Gunners may now have to pivot.

Barcelona take pole position for Williams

As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, Williams has given full priority to a move to Barcelona, despite interest from a number of elite clubs. Those suitors have been informed of the player’s preference, and Barcelona are now moving to activate the deal option, with a further round of talks planned to finalise terms.

Although Romano added that the deal is not yet at an advanced stage, potentially allowing for a hijack, it seems increasingly likely that Arsenal will need to look elsewhere.

So, who should they target?

Viable alternatives to Williams and Rodrygo

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo could be the ideal option, but there are several challenges. Unlike Williams, who was seen as relatively affordable despite high wages, Rodrygo is reportedly happy to stay in Madrid under Xabi Alonso and is prepared to fight for his place.

In addition, the Brazilian international would likely command a transfer fee in excess of £80 million. With Arsenal needing to reinforce other areas of the squad and remain within Financial Fair Play constraints, a deal may not be viable.

Instead, Arsenal have already shown interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. At just 20 years old, he would represent a smart addition with significant upside, offering pace, creativity, and long-term value on the left flank.

Another overlooked option is Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman. The former Fulham, Everton, and Leicester winger has scored 15 or more goals in each of his last three Serie A campaigns and would bring proven Premier League experience. His current valuation is similar to Williams’, making him a potentially realistic target.

Other names reportedly on the radar include AC Milan’s Rafael Leão and Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz, both exciting players who would undoubtedly add dynamism and quality to Mikel Arteta’s attack.

In truth, it does not matter who the club signs, so long as they strengthen the left wing. Arsenal cannot enter the 2025/26 campaign with only Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as natural options on that side.

