Who Starts In Budapest? Arteta’s Biggest Decisions Ahead Of The Final

There are big decisions for Mikel Arteta to make on Saturday in the UEFA Champions League Final in Budapest – a final which Arteta firmly believes we can win.

It’s never easy for any manager to tell a player they won’t be starting one of, if not the biggest, games of their career.

The positive aspect, and one that has created a great spirit within our squad, is that the Arsenal boss puts a lot of emphasis not just on those who start but also on those who finish a match.

With extra time a possibility in Budapest, that could be important.

The Defensive And Midfield Calls

Right Back?

If our manager gets this wrong, it could decide the whole final.

Timber hasn’t started since March, but because this is the last game of the season, it might be worth asking the Dutchman to play even without match sharpness due to his world class ability to defend in one on one situations.

That might be worth it if the alternative is playing a centre back or midfielder out of position.

Mosquera has never let himself down, but it would be asking a lot of a 21 year old, in a role that is not his favoured position, to have to deal with Kvaratskhelia.

Mikel Arteta has recently experimented with Rice or Zubimendi at right back as a way to get an extra man into midfield when the Gunners have the ball, but that would be a huge gamble considering the quality of the opponent.

Lewis-Skelly?

One of the turning points of the title race was Myles Lewis Skelly finally being trusted to start in midfield, the position he originally played in at academy level.

The 19 year old has since said that for a couple of months in training he had been used more in that role.

The teenager’s performance allowed Zubimendi to get a much needed rest, but it’s one thing to rotate against Fulham, West Ham and Burnley, but against the champions of Europe?

If nothing else, the Spaniard would help our midfield keep possession, but the Englishman seems to move the ball forward quicker.

So it might come down to how ambitious our manager is?

The Big Calls In Attack

Eze?

Odegaard divides opinion within the fanbase, but only when our captain is injured do many appreciate tactically what he offers.

While some feel the Norwegian comes too deep and can be slow in the final third, he controls the tempo of our play and is calm on the ball.

Eze is more likely to produce a moment of magic out of nothing but cannot dictate a game like his skipper.

A compromise could be to start Eze out on the left, but that seems harsh on Trossard.

Striker?

You sense that our manager has always been more of a fan of Havertz because of his ability to hold up the ball, win free kicks and bring others into play.

Yet since helping Sweden qualify for the World Cup, Vitor Gyokeres came back from the international break more confident and more involved. Instead of the 27 year old relying on service, he was now holding up the ball, chasing down the channels and bullying defenders.

Havertz would seem the defensive option.

Who would you start, Gooners?

Dan Smith

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