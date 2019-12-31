Who thinks Arteta has the vision and the strategy to be a winner?

After the disastrous last six months under Unai Emery, Arsenal fans are desperate for our new coach to return the Gunners to our former glory and put us back up with the elite of the Premier League. It is too early to tell if Mikel really can be our new messiah, but his first two games in charge have certainly shown a lot of promise.

One young Arsenal player that definitely has faith that we are going in the right direction with Arteta is our winger Bukayo Saka, who has been helping out as a wing-back during our injury crisis. The 18 year-old was full of praise for his new boss when he spoke to Arsenal.com. “He’s someone who understands the players, understands the club and all the ideas that he’s bringing in,” Saka said. “He has a clear strategy of how he wants us to play and we’re just really excited to work with him.

“He’s teaching us little things that we didn’t know before and just bringing in his own strategies, his own ways of playing. We can see that it’s going to work, we’re just looking forward to doing it.

“Maybe one thing that I’ve picked up straight away is that when nobody’s pressing you, you don’t need to pass the ball. What you can do is just get the ball, drive the ball forward a bit and wait for someone to come to you, commit a player, then pass it.

“Then that man will be free or that man will have less pressure on him. It’s just attracting players before you pass the ball off, which will help our team-mates a lot on the pitch.

“He has his own way, his own philosophy and he’s even talked about bringing his own philosophy to the club, to try to bring the club back to the direction we need to be in.

“We need to win games and win trophies, so I feel like he has that vision and that strategy. He knows how he wants us to get there. If we can be on board and do what he wants us to, we’ll do well.”

First and foremost a coach needs to be respected by his players, so listening to young Saka being so positive about Arteta can only give us hope that he has the charisma to stamp his authority and vision on his squad.

So far so good, now it’s time to start winning games on a regular basis…

Admin Pat