Who Was Arsenal’s Best Attacker This Season? Our Ratings Out Of 10

Arsenal’s attackers all played their part in delivering a historic Premier League title, but not every forward contributed in the same way. Some were consistent throughout the campaign, while others had moments of brilliance mixed with periods of frustration. Here are my ratings for the club’s attacking options.

The Established First-Team Options

Saka – 7

There’s an irony that you could make an argument that, in his worst season, a 24-year-old gets his hands on a Premier League winner’s medal.

Even then, though, his attacking output in terms of goals and assists has been decent.

The biggest fear is that since surgery last year, he’s lost his biggest weapon, his pace?

An injury this season did allow him to return for the run-in looking refreshed.

Maduake – 5

You know you’re overpriced when a section of the fanbase tries to hype up you doing the bare essentials expected from a professional. It’s almost like Gooners are trying to convince themselves the price tag has been warranted.

The 24-year-old reminds me of Eboué in that he’s pure pace, which makes him a smart impact sub against tired legs, but his final ball and decision-making are rash.

Martinelli – 6

Often highlighted as the classic example of Mikel Arteta coaching flair out of a talent.

The Brazilian has all the attributes to be more of an impact sub, but how often have we seen the 24-year-old directly take on his man?

You have to assume that’s more a tactical choice from his manager than the player not being brave enough.

You cannot question his work rate off the ball.

Trossard – 7

Before Christmas and in the run-in, he was one of the more consistent attackers. It’s only a loss of form in the middle of the campaign that prevents the Belgian from scoring higher.

The 31-year-old is underrated in terms of how reliable he’s become in big games and important periods of the season.

He has the football intelligence to read a game and know when to try a risky pass or shot to lift the crowd.

Jesus – 5

It looked like after Christmas he might be able to offer something in the title race. A smart substitution was often to bring on the experience of the 29-year-old to help close out games.

In reality, after a couple of horrible long-term injuries, the Brazilian has done well to have the mentality to return to this level. He deserves his title medal for that if nothing else.

The Future And The New Arrivals

Dowman – 6

Can’t grade the teenager more highly simply because he hasn’t played enough, but for a 16-year-old to be trusted to come off the bench for a club our size during a title race and in the Champions League is incredible.

His impact against Everton will live forever.

Now it’s about the club and his family keeping him grounded, having the correct support network around him and not letting him get carried away.

Gyokeres – 7

In the first part of the campaign, it was debated whether our manager was playing to the Swede’s strengths.

The 28-year-old wasn’t getting enough service, and it felt like unless something was being created for the striker in the penalty area, he wasn’t really involved.

Yet firing Sweden to the World Cup meant the forward returned to London with confidence.

He was now able to defend from the front, run into channels, hold up the ball and bully defenders into mistakes.

Havertz – 7

He is never going to score you 30 goals a season, yet the German’s footballing intelligence was crucial in the run-in.

The 26-year-old is one of the best at defending from the front, holding up the ball and winning free kicks.

Not a great finisher but offers so much more.

Missing the first half of the campaign through injury is the only reason I can’t grade him higher.

Do you agree with Dan’s ratings, Gooners? Which Arsenal attacker would you score higher or lower after the club’s title-winning season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Dan Smith

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