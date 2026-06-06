Who Was Arsenal’s Best Defender This Season? Our Ratings Out Of 10

Raya, GK, 9

World class concentration skills with the ability to not have a lot to do during a game before popping up with a quality save.

Some saves were so good they won points for the Gunners.

Raya also won the Premier League Golden Glove for the 3 consecutive year.

Kepa, GK, 4

Although his boss insists no such promises were made, Kepa essentially was our cup keeper. Naturally, the Spaniard did not have the presence of Raya and, therefore, those in front of him did not seem as confident.

The decision to start the 31 year old in the Carabao Cup Final will continue to divide Gooners. Ultimately, under his most pressure at Wembley, he made a horrible error.

The Centre Backs

Gabriel, CB, 9

What separated Arsenal from the rest in England?

The ability to defend and score from set pieces better than the rest of the division.

The Brazilian was instrumental in both.

Saliba, CB, 8

One half of the best defensive partnership in Europe. Old school in his love for defending. One of the main reasons the champions can now battle and grind out so many narrow victories.

Mosquera, CB / RB, 7

Maybe it is the fearlessness of youth, but the 21 year old settled into his first season of English football comfortably, filling some massive shoes.

Injuries meant that at times he had to be a makeshift right back where, naturally, he was never going to be the attacking outlet of a White or Timber.

He does at times get a needle, which puts him under pressure for the rest of the game. Yet, considering his age, he will only get better.

Full Backs Provide Quality

Timber, RB, 8

One of the best in the country at defending in one on one situations, skills we missed in Budapest.

Another threat from set pieces.

Calafiori, LB, 8

Such an attacking weapon. The Italian has the footballing intelligence to know when to go forward and step into midfield.

We just need the 24 year old to have a consistent run in the team.

Hincapie, LB, 8

He cannot get forward like Calafiori, but his defensive work in one on one situations is outstanding.

A good crosser of the ball.

He was a warrior in the run in.

White, RB, 7

He has a great understanding with Saka, which we did not see as much as we would have liked due to both having injuries. It felt like every time the 28 year old got a run of games, another small niggle would arise. The manager has to manage his minutes with White, it is no longer suitable for him to be starting every few days.

That would be the only reason a transfer would be considered.

Dan has given his verdict, now it’s your turn. Who was Arsenal’s standout defender this season and what marks out of 10 would you give the Gunners’ back line? Let us know in the comments below.

Dan Smith

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