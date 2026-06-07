Who was Arsenal’s best midfielder this season? Our ratings out of 10

Ranking Midfielders Out Of 10
Rice Continues To Set The Standard
Rice, 9
Unbelievable work rate, ability to track back, and timing to perfection when to win back possession are the best in the division.
Depending on who his midfield partner is, he can either sit in front of the back four or drive from box to box.
The number of set pieces his peers have scored would not be possible without his quality delivery.
Zubimendi, 7
When the Gunners had a slight wobble after losing 2-0 to Man City in the Carabao Cup Final, the Spaniard became a scapegoat among some Gooners.
In reality, up until April, the 27 year old had played some of the most minutes in the dressing room.
The accusation is that the midfielder at times moves the ball too slowly and prefers to pass backwards. Whether that is his choice or whether he is being tactically instructed to do so is not clear.
Lewis-Skelly, 7
The only reason I cannot grade the 19 year old higher is that there is a small sample size of the teenager finally getting to play in the midfield role he has wanted to play.
The decision to start Skelly alongside Rice against Fulham was a huge turning point in the run in.
The youngster can win back possession but is then brave enough to always play the ball forwards and/or take on his man.
Experience And Creativity Matter
Norgaard, 5
I cannot grade the Dane higher because he only started one league fixture for the Gunners.
Even when starting in other cup games, the 32 year old at times was asked to play as a makeshift defender. By all accounts, his contribution has been more vital off the pitch due to his leadership skills.
Merino, 6
The grade is more based on needing surgery in January, which essentially ended his season.
For the second season running, he looked more effective as a makeshift striker than playing in midfield, especially due to his ability to time runs into the box and direct headers on goal.
We missed the Spaniard being a Plan B in the second half of our campaign.
Odegaard, 7
Increasingly, it feels like a section of our fanbase started to run out of patience with our captain due to him coming too deep to pick up the ball and taking too many touches or overthinking his final ball in the final third.
In the run in, though, the 27 year old’s absence actually reminded us what he tactically offers the team. As soon as he returned, he controlled possession and dictated the tempo of our game.
Eze, 7
Originally, he seemed to benefit from his captain’s injury because he then got a run in the team as an attacking midfielder.
Yet while the 27 year old is always capable of individual moments of magic, especially when he plays Spurs, he is not consistent enough to be Arsenal’s sole creative outlet.
He is one of the few players we have brave enough to try a risky pass or ambitious shot, and it takes a strong character not to be afraid to take a chance.
Rice gets a 9/10, but who was your Arsenal Midfielder of the Year? Do you agree with Dan’s ratings for Ødegaard, Zubimendi and Eze? Have your say in the comments below.
Dan Smith
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Eze much better than Ødegaard.
Rice is obviously our best defensive midfielder, because of his work rate and tackles
I believe Zubimendi can be as good as Vitinha if playing under Guardiola or Enrique, because he’s technically gifted. Arteta is still one of the best managers in the world, but he needs to learn more if he wants to maximize his players’ technical abilities
Before that happens, Lewis-Skelly would be more suited to cover for our marauding LB, because of his ability to play left DM and inverted LB
As for Eze, he’s obviously not a playmaker like Odegaard, but a second striker. Arteta seemed to have figured out how to maximize Eze’s shooting ability by interchanging Eze’s position with Merino, but Merino got a long-term injury
Rice has been phenomenal
Very important player for us
Been looking forward to this second article Dan.
RICE = What an incredible player this man is.
I would even put him in the Invincibles to replace Emanuel Petit.
No matter where he plays, he makes an impact and the reported £105 million transfer fee seems ridiculously low!! A future Arsenal captain surely?!
For me, he deserves the same rating as I gave Gabriel 9.9/10
ZUBIMENDI = He was one of the most sought after players, with Liverpool front runners.. He turned them down for The Arsenal and I have seen a player who will improve as time goes by. He played an amazing number of minutes in his first PL season and it seemed to have caught up with him in the latter part of the campaign.
I expect even more from him next season 7.5/10
LEWIS SKELLY – Really excited about this guy, after thinking he was being blown out of his ability. He seemed ill disciplined and out of his depth at times, but Zubimendi’s injury and drop I’m form gave him the opportunity to prove me wrong and, boy, didn’t he take it?! Looking forward to seeing him improve his game 7.9/10
NORGAARD = A complete mystery to me why we signed this very good player, as MA seemed to ignore him, no matter what the situation. As Dan suggests, his experience and leadership skills seems to have been behind the thinking of his signature, so I’m not going to give him a rating.
Just seems to be a very professional and nice all round guy.
MERINO = Another long term injury player who it’s hard to judge fairly.
I thought we had bought another Fabio Vieria, such was his initial impression on me. But when MA moved him to the striker position, he relished the challenge and became out unlikely talisman until his injury. He was missed. 6/10
ODEGAARD = Yet another enigma, made harder to mark due to his injury problems.
I really have mixed thoughts regarding our captain and I’m going to take the easy way out and give him a 5.0/10.
EZE = I was so excited when the prodigal son returned to the club, especially after turning down our noisy neighbours at the eleventh hour.
He has scored some incredible goals, notably against the relegation fodder down the road, but he also seems to drift in and out of games.
He beeds to bring consistency into his game and I’m not yet convinced he will 7.0/10.
It seems that Norgaard will be leaving and I wouldn’t be surprised if MA shows his ruthless streak again and sanctions the release of Zubimendi and Odegaard.
Along with Merino, if MA makes the signings that allows him to lose these three players