Who was Arsenal’s best midfielder this season? Our ratings out of 10

Ranking Midfielders Out Of 10

Rice Continues To Set The Standard

Rice, 9

Unbelievable work rate, ability to track back, and timing to perfection when to win back possession are the best in the division.

Depending on who his midfield partner is, he can either sit in front of the back four or drive from box to box.

The number of set pieces his peers have scored would not be possible without his quality delivery.

Zubimendi, 7

When the Gunners had a slight wobble after losing 2-0 to Man City in the Carabao Cup Final, the Spaniard became a scapegoat among some Gooners.

In reality, up until April, the 27 year old had played some of the most minutes in the dressing room.

The accusation is that the midfielder at times moves the ball too slowly and prefers to pass backwards. Whether that is his choice or whether he is being tactically instructed to do so is not clear.

Lewis-Skelly, 7

The only reason I cannot grade the 19 year old higher is that there is a small sample size of the teenager finally getting to play in the midfield role he has wanted to play.

The decision to start Skelly alongside Rice against Fulham was a huge turning point in the run in.

The youngster can win back possession but is then brave enough to always play the ball forwards and/or take on his man.

Experience And Creativity Matter

Norgaard, 5

I cannot grade the Dane higher because he only started one league fixture for the Gunners.

Even when starting in other cup games, the 32 year old at times was asked to play as a makeshift defender. By all accounts, his contribution has been more vital off the pitch due to his leadership skills.

Merino, 6

The grade is more based on needing surgery in January, which essentially ended his season.

For the second season running, he looked more effective as a makeshift striker than playing in midfield, especially due to his ability to time runs into the box and direct headers on goal.

We missed the Spaniard being a Plan B in the second half of our campaign.

Odegaard, 7

Increasingly, it feels like a section of our fanbase started to run out of patience with our captain due to him coming too deep to pick up the ball and taking too many touches or overthinking his final ball in the final third.

In the run in, though, the 27 year old’s absence actually reminded us what he tactically offers the team. As soon as he returned, he controlled possession and dictated the tempo of our game.

Eze, 7

Originally, he seemed to benefit from his captain’s injury because he then got a run in the team as an attacking midfielder.

Yet while the 27 year old is always capable of individual moments of magic, especially when he plays Spurs, he is not consistent enough to be Arsenal’s sole creative outlet.

He is one of the few players we have brave enough to try a risky pass or ambitious shot, and it takes a strong character not to be afraid to take a chance.

Rice gets a 9/10, but who was your Arsenal Midfielder of the Year? Do you agree with Dan’s ratings for Ødegaard, Zubimendi and Eze? Have your say in the comments below.

Dan Smith

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…