Who Was Arsenal’s First Ever Manager? The Forgotten Story Of Sam Hollis

Arsenal have had some legendary managers throughout the club’s history, from Herbert Chapman transforming the football club forever to Arsène Wenger leading the Gunners through the iconic Invincibles era in 2003/04, the last time Arsenal lifted the Premier League title.

Now, 22 years later, Mikel Arteta stands on the verge of potentially writing his own chapter into Arsenal folklore. The Gunners will now be crowned Premier League Champions once again, after Manchester City drew away to Bournemouth tonight, while also preparing for a Champions League final.

But long before Wenger, Chapman or Arteta, there was one man who quietly became Arsenal’s very first proper manager, Sam Hollis.

The man who started Arsenal’s managerial history

Hollis became Arsenal’s first recognised manager in 1894 after the club had previously been overseen by committee members and players.

Back then Arsenal were still based in Woolwich, South London, and were a world away from the global football powerhouse supporters know today.

During his short spell in charge from 1894 to 1897, Arsenal competed in the Second Division. The club finished eighth in the 1894/95 campaign before improving slightly to seventh the following season. Hollis’ final campaign saw the Gunners slip to 10th place.

Although his time at Arsenal would never be remembered as hugely successful, his importance in the club’s history cannot be underestimated. Every Arsenal manager since, from Wenger to Arteta, ultimately traces back to Hollis becoming the first man officially trusted to lead the football club.

After leaving Woolwich Arsenal in 1897, Hollis moved to Bristol City, where he would enjoy much greater success across three separate spells.

Sam Hollis helped shape football history

Hollis eventually made his name at Ashton Gate, helping Bristol City earn promotion to the Football League in 1901 after finishing second in the Southern League.

His managerial career also included a brief spell at Bedminster before returning once again to Bristol City, where he later became chairman.

By the time of his death in 1942, Hollis had spent almost half a century involved in football.

While he may not be the most famous name in Arsenal’s history, Sam Hollis will always hold one unique honour that nobody can ever take away from him. He was Arsenal’s first proper manager, the man who started a journey that would eventually lead to Wenger’s Invincibles and Arteta’s modern-day revolution.

Now Arsenal fans can only hope Arteta can finish the story this season by bringing the Premier League trophy back to North London for the first time since Wenger’s heroes achieved immortality in 2004.

What do you think Gooners, does Arteta winning the Premier League and potentially the Champions League this season put him alongside the greatest managers in Arsenal history?

Liam Harding

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