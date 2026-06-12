Who Was Arsenal’s Player Of The Season? My Vote Goes To Gabriel

Arsenal have officially opened voting for the club’s 2025/26 Player of the Season award, giving supporters the chance to choose who they believe was the standout performer during what has been a historic campaign.

It was a season to remember for Gooners as Mikel Arteta guided the club to its first Premier League title in 22 years, while also leading Arsenal to their first Champions League final in two decades.

With so many players producing memorable performances throughout the campaign, there are plenty of worthy candidates for supporters to consider.

Arsenal’s Official Nominees

Any player who made 40 or more appearances across all competitions has been included on Arsenal’s shortlist:

Eberechi Eze

Viktor Gyokeres

Noni Madueke

Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Martinelli

David Raya

Declan Rice

Bukayo Saka

William Saliba

Jurrien Timber

Leandro Trossard

Martin Zubimendi

Declan Rice is the current holder of the award, but after such an impressive season, there are several players who could make a strong case for claiming the honour this year.

My Top Three

Personally, I’ve narrowed it down to three players.

Gabriel Magalhaes

The Brazilian was once again immense at the heart of Arsenal’s defence. His leadership, physical presence and consistency were crucial throughout the Gunners title-winning campaign. Whether defending set-pieces, dominating aerial duels or popping up with important goals, Gabriel delivered week after week.

Declan Rice

Rice continued to prove why Arsenal were prepared to break their transfer record to sign him. His energy, leadership and ability to influence games at both ends of the pitch were exceptional throughout the season.

David Raya

Goalkeepers rarely receive the recognition they deserve, but Raya was outstanding once again. His shot-stopping, command of the penalty area and composure in possession helped provide the platform for Arsenal’s success.

My Vote

When pushed, I’m giving my vote to Gabriel Magalhaes.

That’s certainly not a slight on Rice, who ran him incredibly close, but I believe Gabriel’s consistency and influence throughout the season just edges him ahead.

Without him, I’m not convinced Arsenal would have had the defensive foundation needed to win the Premier League title.

Of course, that’s just my opinion.

Who gets your vote for Arsenal’s 2025/26 Player of the Season, Gooners? Is it Gabriel, Rice, Raya or someone else entirely?

Let us know your choice and reasoning in the comments below.

You can place your official vote directly on the Arsenal website.

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