Who were Arsenal’s most impressive performers in the win against Man City?

What a time to be a Gooner! We finally beat Manchester City (1-0), and in doing so, we have now won against every Premier League opponent we have faced since Mikel Arteta took over in 2019.

The game versus Manchester City was tough, and in the end, only a narrow margin won the match, with Kai Havertz setting up Martinelli for the winner. Not many will object to Martinelli being considered the man of the match for that clash, even though he wasn’t the only one who impressed on the pitch. Here are three other players who also did:

1. Declan Rice

Our £105 million midfield genius excelled; he was attentive enough to make key interceptions to win us the ball, much like Xhaka used to. He took action to put an end to the Citizen’s seemingly everlasting possession. Furthermore, he was excellent with the ball. He displayed the attacking enthusiasm to carry the ball forward as a box-to-box midfielder does, a role he could comfortably play with Arteta deploying Jorgingho to play in the No. 6 spot.

2. Gabriel Magalhaes

The Brazilian is solidifying his position as a trusted member of our defence. He excelled against Manchester City, making several last-ditch clearances to prevent City from scoring, something they don’t usually struggle to do with Julian Alvarez and Haaland on the pitch.

3. William Saliba

Saliba was our only player whose calmness shone through in the first half when Arsenal felt uneasy. The Frenchman gave another master class on how to deal with Erling Haaland. If his performance against Manchester City doesn’t announce him as one of the Premier League’s top defenders, I don’t know what would.

Aside from Martinelli Gabriel, Saliba and Rice, Gabriel Jesus played brilliantly, and Jorginho demonstrated that he can be trusted on important occasions.

Who impressed you the most in our first league victory over City since 2015?

