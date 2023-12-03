Who were Arsenal’s three best players in the win against Wolves?

The Gunners maintained their lead in the Premier League table after thrashing Wolves 2-1 at the Emirates.

The encounter was a one-sided affair for the better part of the game, with the Gunners dominating possession over the Wolves. Saka scored in the sixth minute of the game to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead.

Arsenal took a 2-0 lead in the 13th minute of the game after superb teamwork from Zinchenko and Jesus found Odegaard, who scored brilliantly.

Arsenal should have gone up 3-0 had Gabriel Martinelli’s strike not hit the crossbar. Arsenal nearly conceded a goal late in the first half as Saliba and Zinchenko mishandled the ball. David Raya also made some brilliant saves in that game, especially when Wolves tried to stage a comeback in the last few minutes of the game.

That said, after a Zinchenko error, Wolves earned a consolation goal in the second half through Cunha.

So who were the three best Arsenal players vs. Wolves?

Bukayo Saka

The 22-year-old is back to his best, as he was fantastic for the Gunners against Wolves. Mikel Arteta’s men won thanks to his dribbles, passes, and his incredible goal in the sixth minute.

Martin Odegaard

Some were critical of Odegaard’s lackluster performance a few weeks ago. However, after being sidelined and recovering from an injury, he appears to be on the mend. He scored a magnificent goal for Arsenal against Wolves in the 13th minute and had a good game overall. I believe he is returning to form, as he is improving game after game, as seen versus Lens and then against the Wolves.

Tomiyasu Takehiro

The versatile Japanese defender maintained his strong form in the Champions League, combining nicely with Saka against the Wolves. Many assumed he was substituted due to an injury, but Arteta admitted it was exhaustion that warranted his substitution. Of which, after the game, Arteta admitted this of the Japanese international: “He’s another player that has given another level and still have another level in him.”

On Saturday, Arsenal played well overall despite our late tiredness and will be looking to maintain this form as they seek to win the Premier League for the first time in 20 years.

Darren N

