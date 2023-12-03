Who were Arsenal’s three best players in the win against Wolves?

The Gunners maintained their lead in the Premier League table after thrashing Wolves 2-1 at the Emirates.
The encounter was a one-sided affair for the better part of the game, with the Gunners dominating possession over the Wolves. Saka scored in the sixth minute of the game to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead.
Arsenal took a 2-0 lead in the 13th minute of the game after superb teamwork from Zinchenko and Jesus found Odegaard, who scored brilliantly.
Arsenal should have gone up 3-0 had Gabriel Martinelli’s strike not hit the crossbar. Arsenal nearly conceded a goal late in the first half as Saliba and Zinchenko mishandled the ball. David Raya also made some brilliant saves in that game, especially when Wolves tried to stage a comeback in the last few minutes of the game.
That said, after a Zinchenko error, Wolves earned a consolation goal in the second half through Cunha.
So who were the three best Arsenal players vs. Wolves?
Bukayo Saka
The 22-year-old is back to his best, as he was fantastic for the Gunners against Wolves. Mikel Arteta’s men won thanks to his dribbles, passes, and his incredible goal in the sixth minute.
Martin Odegaard
Some were critical of Odegaard’s lackluster performance a few weeks ago. However, after being sidelined and recovering from an injury, he appears to be on the mend. He scored a magnificent goal for Arsenal against Wolves in the 13th minute and had a good game overall. I believe he is returning to form, as he is improving game after game, as seen versus Lens and then against the Wolves.
Tomiyasu Takehiro
The versatile Japanese defender maintained his strong form in the Champions League, combining nicely with Saka against the Wolves. Many assumed he was substituted due to an injury, but Arteta admitted it was exhaustion that warranted his substitution. Of which, after the game, Arteta admitted this of the Japanese international: “He’s another player that has given another level and still have another level in him.”
On Saturday, Arsenal played well overall despite our late tiredness and will be looking to maintain this form as they seek to win the Premier League for the first time in 20 years.
Darren N
I am firmly against choosing just one or two or three best players in ANY performance , for the that football is above all, a TEAM GAME, involving eleven, yes eleven , not three players at any one time.
I quite understnd tthe needtfor many fans to always try to point out the best or next best and so on.
But that is not thr right way to think IMO.
If you think that way then you negate the WHOLE TEAM factor, whether you do it naively in not realising HOW VITAL the whole team is, OR if you do it deliberately, thus undermining the important efforts of all those you leave pout from your so called “best three”.
Those who choose to read this post, please digest what is says and put your thinkng caps on, before decidingif you support AFC, which measn THE WHOLE TEAM, or do you simply worship such and such a srngle player or two or even!! three.
THAT is not IMO , the wisest way for aTEAM supporter to think.
Even in a team, there will always be bigger contributors. I don’t see a problem with recognising that, as long as it doesn’t get to the point of worshipping individuals, as you say, or ignoring their mistakes while strongly calling out the mistakes of those less favoured or scapegoating them. And, of course, as you say, the support is for the team and not the individual player.
I’ve just written something very positive about rice because I thought he had another great game, but jax has pointed out that the mistake that was roundly attributed to zinchenko for their goal could easily be attributed to rice, or at least the blame could be shared. Important to keep in mind – no one’s perfect.
Jesus’ hold-up play and overall contribution were very good too. He was the architect of our goals
Rice, as usual, was incredible. I hope it’s not already getting to the point where he’s being taken for granted. His energy, sensible decision-making – he makes so few mistakes! – and brilliant defensive intelligence are going to be crucial this season, wherever we end up. Pray he stays fit.
Strongly agree with the first post above,
After all , the collective work of many can gargantuan tasks that could never be done by one alone, pride in achievements can be shared by each individual that contributes to their success, we can see this in a nation and of humanity as a whole.
So historically , both individual talent and effort manifest themselves as part of a teamwork, and so much as it takes a village to raise a child, individual talents are largely fostered within an environment of guidance and instruction, technically it’s the players that make the group, and it’s the group that makes the players as well.
OT. FA Cup 3rd round draw just made. We are at home to Liverpool!!!