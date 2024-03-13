Who were your 3 standout players in Arsenal’s win over Porto?

Who stood out to you the most against Porto?

Last nights game was massive for Mikel Arteta and this Arsenal squad who hve proven again and again that we’re not here to just take part anymore, we’re here to try win everything. I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself and jinx it but we look to have finally found the formula to success, and with this team looking and playing so well together, this could really be our year that we go and win something big.

We are classed as somewhat underdogs and I like that, because nobody expected us to get this far, and with that comes strength and willingness to push ourselves as hard as we can. With everyone playing so well in the team lately, it’s hard to pinpoint players who have been doing better than others because it genuinely feels like a whole team thing. Everyone is putting the effort in and their 100% on the pitch but if I had to pick my standout performers against Porto, here they are.

First off, you can’t start this without giving full credit to David Raya in goal. Although he’s had some shaky games this season, last night wasn’t one of them and he looked like he had nerves of steal and truly relished playing on the worlds biggest stage. Not only did he win the game for us in penalties but he also kept us in the game with some magnificent saves and truly showed what a keeper has to do if he wants to big playing at then top. He showed last night why Arteta picked him as number one this season and without him between the sticks, I’m not sure we would have won it.

Secondly, Trossard, obviously scoring the goal was massive and for someone who’s only just come to the club, he’s settled in perfectly. Taking over what spot would have been Martinelli’s if he was fit enough, he proved to Arteta that he can handle the pressure, and took that pressure on the chin and got us back into the game. A lovely and well timed goal from the Belgian that saw us draw level with Porto after they managed to score in the first leg. Another quality performance from the attacker and one that helped him leave his mark on this squad for the future.

And lastly, Captain Odegaard. I’ve been a bit harsh on him this season as I expected a whole lot more in the first half of the season but since the winter break he looks to have really screwed his head on. He has been putting in performance after performance in the Premier League and now he’s doing it in The Champions League. There’s a reason why he was picked to be the leader of this squad and it shows in games like this when he takes control and pushes his team forward. A perfect through ball for Trossard to score as well and just another stellar performance from the captain.

What’s our thoughts Gooners? Who were your standout players?

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…