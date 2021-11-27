Who were your standout performers for Arsenal against Newcastle?

My best performers in the game against Newcastle By Sylvester Kwentua

Okay family, winning again is such a good feeling, and right now I feel good! I never doubted that Arsenal was going to beat Newcastle, but I still feel excited. Long may these type of feelings continue.

Alright, against Newcastle today, I decided to personally watch individual performances to see if maybe one or two Arsenal player’s effort was not getting the attention they should. From Arsenal’s attack line to their defensive line, I examined all of them, and here are my observations.

Attack: For the respect and love I have for Aubameyang, I won’t want to talk about his performance today. Maybe I will talk about him later. In Arsenal’s attack, the two players that really tried doing things for Arsenal were Saka and Martinelli. Saka was a constant threat to the Newcastle defense; always running at them and giving them a restless game. To crown it all, he scored a beautiful goal. I doff my hat for this great performer.

Martinelli! What else can I say about this young Brazilian bundle of talent? As soon as Saka started showing signs that he could not continue, I was scared because I wondered who would propel Arsenal’s attack. However, hardly had Martinelli got involved in the game, and my fears were gone! What more can I say?

Midfield: In all honesty, Arsenal’s midfield didn’t get involved in the game much, but they still managed to snuff the bite off Newcastle United’s attack. My best performer in the midfield today was Thomas Partey.

Defence: The defence today won the game for Arsenal. Gabriel and White, who are not really getting all the hype they deserve, neutralized the attack of Newcastle United. Saint-Maximin, who was the chief offensive player for the Magpies, didn’t really trouble Ramsdale, and that is because Gabriel and White did a good job on him. The few times Newcastle attempted our goalposts, reliable Ramsdale was there to deny Shelvey one or two world class goals.

I also have to mention our wing backs who also had a hand in the two goals that Arsenal scored today.

Today’s game just confirmed for me that truly Arsenal is on the rise again.

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester