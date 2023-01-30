Who will Arsenal face in Vitality Women’s FA Cup 5th round? Watch the draw live!

Who will Arsenal face in Vitality Women’s FA Cup 5th round? Watch live! by Michelle

The draw for the fifth round proper of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup will take place on the BBC’s Sportsday show which is aired on the BBC News channel and also available via the BBC iPlayer, this evening Monday 30th January, between 6.30 to 7pm.

The fifth round proper will then be played on Sunday 26 February 2023.

Ahead of the draw, you can see the ball numbers for each club involved in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup draw, as follows:

Draw numbers

1 Manchester City Women

2 Coventry United Ladies

3 Arsenal Women

4 Brighton & Hove Albion Women

5 Durham Women

6 Manchester United Women

7 Leicester City Women or Reading Women

8 Chelsea Women

9 Charlton Athletic Women

10 Bristol City Women

11 Cardiff City Ladies

12 Birmingham City Women

13 Aston Villa Women or AFC Fylde Women

14 Lewes Women

15 West Ham United Women

16 Tottenham Hotspur Women

Chelsea & Manchester City have dominated the FA Cup over the last 6 years, winning 3 times a piece and the current cup holders are Chelsea, who defeated Manchester City 3–2 in the final at Wembley Stadium on 15 May 2022, winning them back-to-back FA Cup finals in front of 49,094 fans, a record in the competition.

Arsenal have won the Vitality Women’s FA Cup a record 14 times but have not won since 2016. See the highlights of that match below.

Do you think Arsenal can go all the way this year? That is certainly boss Eidevall’s plan..

Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….