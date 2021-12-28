Who will Arsenal get in to replace Maitland-Niles in January?

What Maitland-Niles’ departure means?

According to some of the top journalists in Europe, Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles has a tempting offer from Italian side Roma.

Jose Mourinho apparently wants him at Roma and his team are willing to include a loan with an option to buy for around €10 million.

AS Roma are offering a six-month loan deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles plus buy option around €10m, José Mourinho wants him. Player’s open to accept. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ASRoma #AFC Negotiations still ongoing with Arsenal to reach the agreement on loan fee, buy option and final price. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2021

With 18 months left on his current deal, it will only be rational on the part of the North London side to accept the offer. In the end, he’s just a squad player.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny set to take the flight to Africa to participate in AFCON, Mikel Arteta will only have two senior midfielders next month.

🚨 Reports in Ghana say that Thomas Partey will join the Ghana national team in the 2nd of January and will be available to face Manchester City this weekend. — BFA 🇦🇱 (@FlertBFA) December 27, 2021

However, that is not a problem as Granit Xhaka and summer signing Albert Sambi Lokonga have both impressed this season.

The real problem is a lack of cover for them. Putting Charlie Patino straight in the starting eleven would be naïve.

A better option would be to recall Miguel Azeez, who’s on loan at League One side Portsmouth, and is much further ahead in his development than Patino.

People are also Forgetting we have also have Miguel Azeez! 😍 — I am You (@YesOhYesOhYes1) December 21, 2021

The former has played nine senior games in his career, one for Arsenal and eight for his current club. But the most likely outcome will be Edu trying to bring in a fresh body.

Arsenal have been linked with various names in the past month or so:

Arthur Melo, Juventus

Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona

Mattias Svanberg, Bologna

Denis Zakaria, Borussia Mönchengladbach

After Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli cemented their place in the first team, Emile Smith Rowe has seen little action.

Mattias Svanberg. Arsenal have been linked with him and he could well be the player chosen to strengthen midfield. A prodigy since his days at Malmö, the 22 year-old Swedish has been very impressive in Serie A. Bologna and Arsenal have a good relationship. pic.twitter.com/QJnTU5jqjv — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) December 27, 2021

Arteta has also been reluctant to play him as a “left number eight,” a position that has been occupied by Xhaka, who’s not necessarily a number eight.

Writer’s view: Bologna’s Svanberg and Juventus’ Arthur Melo are the ones to look out for in the upcoming transfer window.

They both have qualities of a number six as well as number eight and would do Xhaka’s present job with more effectiveness.

However, ruling out the signing of Zakaria would be short-sighted too. The midfielder is out of contract in the summer and Arsenal can acquire him by paying a nominal fee to their German counterparts.

It will be very intriguing to see who the Gunners will end up signing. Or will they?

Yash Bisht

