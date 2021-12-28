Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Who will Arsenal get in to replace Maitland-Niles in January?

What Maitland-Niles’ departure means?

According to some of the top journalists in Europe, Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles has a tempting offer from Italian side Roma.

Jose Mourinho apparently wants him at Roma and his team are willing to include a loan with an option to buy for around €10 million.

With 18 months left on his current deal, it will only be rational on the part of the North London side to accept the offer. In the end, he’s just a squad player.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny set to take the flight to Africa to participate in AFCON, Mikel Arteta will only have two senior midfielders next month.

However, that is not a problem as Granit Xhaka and summer signing Albert Sambi Lokonga have both impressed this season.

The real problem is a lack of cover for them. Putting Charlie Patino straight in the starting eleven would be naïve.

A better option would be to recall Miguel Azeez, who’s on loan at League One side Portsmouth, and is much further ahead in his development than Patino.

The former has played nine senior games in his career, one for Arsenal and eight for his current club.  But the most likely outcome will be Edu trying to bring in a fresh body.

Arsenal have been linked with various names in the past month or so:

Arthur Melo, Juventus

Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona

Mattias Svanberg, Bologna

Denis Zakaria, Borussia Mönchengladbach

After Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli cemented their place in the first team, Emile Smith Rowe has seen little action.

Arteta has also been reluctant to play him as a “left number eight,” a position that has been occupied by Xhaka, who’s not necessarily a number eight.

Writer’s view: Bologna’s Svanberg and Juventus’ Arthur Melo are the ones to look out for in the upcoming transfer window.

They both have qualities of a number six as well as number eight and would do Xhaka’s present job with more effectiveness.

However, ruling out the signing of Zakaria would be short-sighted too. The midfielder is out of contract in the summer and Arsenal can acquire him by paying a nominal fee to their German counterparts.

It will be very intriguing to see who the Gunners will end up signing. Or will they?

Yash Bisht

8 Comments

  1. Grandad says:
    December 28, 2021 at 8:51 am

    Whether or not AMN goes to Rome the sensible, short term solution to me would be to bring in Wjnaldum from PSG on a loan basis.The guy has a proven track record in the EPL, and is still a fine box to box midfielder and a first pick for the Netherlands.With regard to Azeez, having seen him play a full 90 minutes for Portsmouth recently, he is not yet ready for the EPL in my opinion.

  2. Longbenark says:
    December 28, 2021 at 9:07 am

    Wijnaldum won’t be a bad idea on loan,

    Let’s see how January pans out

    1. Quantic Dream says:
      December 28, 2021 at 11:28 am

      Wijnaldum is on 300kpw. Why pay that for a bench player?

  3. Ginnie says:
    December 28, 2021 at 9:16 am

    Zakaria, kessie should be the no1 target,.
    If not then surprise us, our summer signing are really doing well.

  4. gotanidea says:
    December 28, 2021 at 9:41 am

    How about Tim Akinola? Unfortunately, his contract is expiring

  5. PJ-SA says:
    December 28, 2021 at 9:43 am

    All of the below players can fill in….why replace a player that’s NEVER used?? We have bigger issues to deal with

    White
    Tavares
    ESR
    Azeez
    Patino
    Ode
    Chambers

  6. Adajim says:
    December 28, 2021 at 9:45 am

    MA really loves AMN , it’s just unfortunate he isn’t good enough and he needs regular playing time.
    Roma wants him as full back
    Good luck to him

  7. Quantic Dream says:
    December 28, 2021 at 11:31 am

    We already have Odegaard, ESR, Partey, Xhaka, Lokonga, El Neny, Patino…too many midfielders as it is without adding more.

