Who will Arsenal Women face at Emirates first? WSL fixtures announced at 2pm today!

Arsenal Women will be hoping for a mighty performance throughout the WSL season, pushing for the WSL title which has eluded them for far too many seasons now. Our Gunners have not won the WSL title since 2019, with Chelsea Women having won the past 5 consecutive titles.’

Arsenal came a very close 2nd, to Chelsea, in the 2021-22 season, but have only managed 3rd place in the WSL in 4 of the last 5 seasons; losing to 2nd place to Manchester City on 3 occasions, and Manchester United once.

What you’ve all been waiting for 👀 The 2024-25 #BarclaysWSL fixtures arrive on Monday! pic.twitter.com/VmMWfC2Z8Q — Barclays Women’s Super League (@BarclaysWSL) July 19, 2024

Gooners had a lot of hopes that Arsenal Women were going to smash it last season, particularly as their 2022-23 campaign had been marred by some high profile ACL injuries, to major first team players. Eidevall had been on a major summer shopping spree in the 2023 summer transfer window, bringiing in some very high profile players AND we had a number of players returning from long term, mostly ACL, injuries. So what was not to look forward to about our Gunners chances in the 2023-24 season? But things don’t always work out as planned, do they?

1st, we lost Champions League football, then we lost our 1st WSL game of the season, to Liverpool at the Emirates stadium, which was to become Arsenal’s story of the season – inconsistency.. And inconsistency cost us the WSL league and landed us in 3rd place, yet again.. We were, of course, put out of the FA Cup in the 5th round but our saving grace was winning the Conti Cup for a 2nd consecutive year.

What can we hope for in the 2024-25 season Gooners? Could this be our year?

WSL fixtures will be announced at 2pm today! Let’s see who we’re up against first shall we?

COYGW!

Michelle M

