Who will be Arsenal Women’s ‘super recruit’ in this summer transfer window?

In the summer transfer window of 2023, Arsenal had to make significant investments to bolster their squad. An injury-laden 2022–23 season exposed just what a lack of depth there was in the squad. To remedy this, Arsenal made five signings:

1. Alessia Russo ended up becoming a dependable figure in Arsenal’s attack, particularly in the 2nd half of the season.

2. Kyra Cooney-Cross: By the end of the season, she had proven herself worthy of playing in Arsenal Women’s engine room—she showed flashes of brilliance.

3. Cloe Lacasse wasn’t as influential as we thought she would be, but she was a fantastic option in attack, especially when Caitlin Foord needed to be rested.

4. Amanda Ilestedt: Prior to revealing her pregnancy, the Swede defender had become an integral part of Arsenal Women’s defence.

5. Laia Codina was initially struggling with injuries, but by the end of the season, the Spanish World Cup champion had established herself in Arsenal Women’s defence.

For Gunner Women’s recruitment last summer, I’d give it an 8 out of 10. That said, the transfer window opens today, which means Arsenal can get their 2024 summer business started. They’ll have until September 13th to get their business done.

We’ve spoken of players already linked to a move to Arsenal: Spanish World Cup champion Mariona Caldentey, Dutch international Daphne Van Domselaar, and England international Keira Walsh, but one may ask: Who do you think is a must? I’d say Mariona Caldentey is a must. Her deal with Barca expires on June 30th, paving the way for a free transfer.

So why Caldentey? Anyone who watched Arsenal Women last season would agree it’s unlocking low block defence and scoring goals that held them back. If they had been more clinical, their defeats to Liverpool, West Ham, and Tottenham may not have occurred. That said, Caldentey was a threat in front of goal last season for Barcelona; she racked up 19 goals and 18 assists. Arsenal’s top scorer was Stina Blackstenius, and she only had 17 goals; and no Gunner had as many assists as the Spaniard.

For next season, Arsenal need to improve their stats in attack, and I’m convinced Caldentey will help them do that; hence, she should be the priority signing to solve the major weaknesses in this Arsenal team, in my opinion.

What are your thoughts gooners?

Danni P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….