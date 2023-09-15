Who will be Arsenal’s key men in the battle with Everton?

Key players against Everton

Logically playing Everton should be a simple task for the gunners, but for some reason, things never seem to go to plan at Goodison Park. With Arsenal leaving Goodison without a win in the last five appearances, Sunday looks to be no easy task.

With players coming back from their international breaks and some even playing only a few days ago, Arteta may look to rotate the squad a bit. However, with our record at Goodison, I’d expect Arteta to put out a strong starting XI, but with The Champions League game against PSV at the Emirates on Wednesday, being such a quick turnaround, Arteta will need to look ahead.

Our backline will need to stay strong, communicate and work together. I’m personally hoping to see the same back four from our game against Manchester United, with Saliba and Gabriel in the centre and White and Zinchenko on the flanks. Everton will try to wait patiently for an opportunity to counterattack and will be pressing us hard when they’re out of possession.

Playing in the middle of the pitch, Havertz will need to step up. After having a slow start to life at Arsenal, Sunday brings the perfect opportunity to display to us Gooner fans, why we signed him. After having a positive international break with Germany, where he got an assist in their win against France, hopefully he will come back feeling a bit more confident and ready to prove himself.

With Gabriel Jesus available and fit, I fully expect Arteta to start him over Eddie Nkeitah, as I think Jesus will be a key player in our forward line, giving the likes of Rice and Odegard a target man in the centre. With Saka and Martinelli on either side of him, we should be creating lots of chances on goal and scoring first will be the key to success.

Hopefully we break away early and are dominant enough for Arteta to make some early changes, with the UCL game against PSV being so close to the game against Everton, we will need to think about game management, and this might be the perfect time for Arteta to give the lads who haven’t had any or much game time some needed minutes.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Who do you think will be our key players against Everton?

Daisy Mae

