Who will be Arsenal’s key men in today’s crucial Tottenham test

Arsenal’s key to success in the London Derby

The first London Derby of the season is upon us and Tottenham Hotspurs have been looking good so far this season, sitting second on the table and haven’t lost a game in the Premier League so far, but they will need a lot more than they’ve already shown to beat in-from Arsenal for the first time in 13 years on home turf.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been impressive so far this season, returning to the Champions League in style and not losing a game in The Premier League. Other than Man City, Arsenal looks to be the team to beat. The derby is always a huge match and emotions will be running high at the Emirates in this must win clash against our across town rivals.

Our backline will be a huge factor if we want to walk away with the three points, with the potential threat of Son, and Spurs new signing James Maddison, who have been impressive this season, our backline will have to be at their best. Since bringing in a new manager, Tottenham have adopted this new all-attacking style of play and if we’re not careful, it could catch us off guard. Gabriel and Saliba will have to stay strong at the back and communicate well.

Saka, I think will be the key to Arsenal finding the back of the net, using his pace down the right wing should open up Tottenham’s defence and make it easier for our forwards to penetrate. After an extremely impressive game against PSV on Wednesday night and some added confidence after finding the back of the net early, I’d expect our ‘starboy’ to come out firing.

Declan Rice will also play a big role in the middle of the pitch, Tottenham will look to push through the middle and try to create chances for their forwards, Rice’s vision and the way he reads play will be important as Spurs will try move the ball around until they find the right pass. Rice has been almost faultless so far in Arsenal colours and has been somewhat of an unsung hero, playing in his first London Derby, he must stay calm, composed and try not let the emotions of the day go to his head.

Arsenal fans will be hoping to knock Tottenham down a peg and look favourites to do it. With a packed-out Emirates stadium and a no doubt incredible atmosphere, we hope to walk away with all three points.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Who do you think will make the difference?

Daisy Mae

JustArsenal Show –

– NEO talks about PSV, the North London Derby, and gives his view on the goalkeeper debate….

