Who will be Arsenal’s top performers in the second half of the season

Who will be the top performers at Arsenal in the second half of the season?

Arsenal fans have plenty of times on their hands right now. The last fixture of the team was on 23rd January and there are still a good amount of days left until they play next.

So, let’s focus on a different topic which isn’t talked about much for the time being: Who will be the top performers at the Emirates Stadium for the remainder of the campaign?

With the Gunners having trimmed down their squad for the second half, the players who remain have added responsibility heading into the second chapter of the season.

🏡 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 home

💪 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 to work 📍 London Colney pic.twitter.com/q7pQHvqtxw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 4, 2022

Mikel Arteta does not have many bodies at his disposal to continuously chop and change. But judging from the first part of the season, Arteta will be least bothered by that.

Arsenal have a solid starting 11, with a few players who can make instant impact from the bench. But if they want to compete for the biggest trophies, they need to add more competition in their ranks.

Anyway, let’s focus on the topic at hand. First, who will come out at the top in terms of assists?

Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka are three players that the majority of fans will pick from.

But looking at the recent form and consistency in the starting eleven, I would pick Odegaard.

💬 "We have a squad full of enthusiasm and passion, but with the right amount of quality and experience as well." 🎙 @M8Arteta — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 4, 2022

In the past two months, he has been one of the better players in North London. I fully expect him to take his game to next level for the remainder of the campaign.

Moving on, who will come out as a top scorer? This is where things get interesting. There is not a single player who is the clear favourite here.

That’s why there was a huge clamour from the club’s faithful regarding a center forward. Arsenal arguably would have made themselves the favourite side to finish in the top four.

But let’s not dwell on things we wish would have happened.

In my opinion, goals need to come from every position of the pitch. Central defenders should be contributing from corners, midfielders should be contributing from set-piece situations and the attacking midfield and strike force should be at their sharpest throughout the game.

That’s how Arsenal can lessen the impact of not signing “an out an out goalscorer.”

To answer the question, I think Emile Smith Rowe will come out at the top. The young Englishman is currently the top scorer at Arsenal this season with nine goals.

I can’t see how he will stop there.

————————————————————————

What do you think? Who will be the top performers at Arsenal this season?

Drop down your answers in the comments section below!

Yash Bisht