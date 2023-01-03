Who will be in goal for Arsenal Women? Zinsberger, Marckese or D’Angelo? by Michelle

We reported in December that Arsenal were close to finalising the signing of Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo on a free transfer and that she only had her medical to complete early this month. That begs the question ‘who will be between the sticks for Arsenal Women’ over the coming months?’

According to the tweet below, Canadian international D’Angelo won’t be coming to willingly play back-up to Zinsberger.

Busy transfer window for Arsenal Women. Minimum three in this January. D’Angelo a very interesting one, Zinsberger has been the undisputed number 1 since Jonas arrived, D’Angelo is a a Canadian international, she’s not coming to willingly play back up. https://t.co/tqWMD37Rx6 — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) December 29, 2022

The 27 year old Austrian international Manu Zinsberger signed to Arsenal in May 2019, from Bayern Munich. 2021/22 season proved to be her best season in an Arsenal shirt to date, when she received the Women’s Super League Golden Glove award after keeping 13 clean sheets. The list of honours she received in the German league is incredible. Euro 2022, saw Zinsberger saving 11 of the 14 shots she faced for Austria. We do not know when Zinsberger’s contract is up for renewal though there are rumours that she is contracted until summer 2023. Is this the reason for a new goalkeeper in the shape of D’Angelo?

Then there’s 24 year old American Kaylan Marckese who was Arsenal’s first signing of the 2022 summer transfer window, with Arsenal saying that Kaylan has been recruited to provide top competition for Manuela Zinsberger between the sticks. However Marckese has only started once for Arsenal since signing, playing the full 90 minutes when Arsenal beat Zurich 3-1 in October 2022. So why hasn’t boss Jonas Eidevall given her a chance?

And now Arsenal have nearly finalised signing a third goalkeeper in D’Angelo. Could Zinsberger be interested in new pastures? Could Marckese being moved out on loan? It certainly doesn’t sound like D’Angelo would be happy spending too much time on the bench..

What are your thoughts? We know we need fire-power up front, in the wake of ACL injuries to Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema, but the curve ball of a new goalkeeper… can’t work that one out! What about you? I’d really like to hear your theories Gooners!

Michelle Maxwell

