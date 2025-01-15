Who will be the biggest losers if Arsenal sign Zubimendi?

Arsenal is reportedly nearing an agreement to secure the signing of Martin Zubimendi, with the deal expected to go through at the end of the current season. The Spanish midfielder has been on Arsenal’s radar since last year, but Liverpool came closest to acquiring him during the summer transfer window.

The Reds were ready to activate Zubimendi’s release clause, and the player appeared set for a move to Anfield. However, he had a change of heart and opted to remain at Real Sociedad for another campaign, giving Arsenal an opening to pursue him at a later date.

Aware of the stiff competition for the midfielder, Arsenal is keen to act swiftly. Reports suggest that the Gunners are working to finalise an agreement now, ensuring Zubimendi joins them as soon as the season concludes.

Zubimendi’s preference to remain at Sociedad until the end of the current term rules out a January move, but Arsenal’s proactive approach could help them fend off interest from other top clubs eyeing the 25-year-old. According to the Daily Mail, many Arsenal supporters see the move as a signal that Thomas Partey and Jorginho’s futures at the Emirates may be uncertain.

Zubimendi has consistently proven himself as one of Europe’s top midfield talents in recent seasons. His composure, technical ability, and intelligence on the ball make him a valuable addition to Arsenal’s squad. The Gunners’ ability to secure a player of his calibre—despite interest from other elite teams—would be a significant statement of intent.

As Arsenal continues to build a team capable of competing at the highest level, Zubimendi’s potential arrival is being celebrated by fans. His addition not only strengthens the squad but also shows the club’s commitment to long-term success in both domestic and European competitions.