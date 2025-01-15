Who will be the biggest losers if Arsenal sign Zubimendi?

Arsenal is reportedly nearing an agreement to secure the signing of Martin Zubimendi, with the deal expected to go through at the end of the current season. The Spanish midfielder has been on Arsenal’s radar since last year, but Liverpool came closest to acquiring him during the summer transfer window.
The Reds were ready to activate Zubimendi’s release clause, and the player appeared set for a move to Anfield. However, he had a change of heart and opted to remain at Real Sociedad for another campaign, giving Arsenal an opening to pursue him at a later date.
Aware of the stiff competition for the midfielder, Arsenal is keen to act swiftly. Reports suggest that the Gunners are working to finalise an agreement now, ensuring Zubimendi joins them as soon as the season concludes.
Zubimendi’s preference to remain at Sociedad until the end of the current term rules out a January move, but Arsenal’s proactive approach could help them fend off interest from other top clubs eyeing the 25-year-old. According to the Daily Mail, many Arsenal supporters see the move as a signal that Thomas Partey and Jorginho’s futures at the Emirates may be uncertain.
Zubimendi has consistently proven himself as one of Europe’s top midfield talents in recent seasons. His composure, technical ability, and intelligence on the ball make him a valuable addition to Arsenal’s squad. The Gunners’ ability to secure a player of his calibre—despite interest from other elite teams—would be a significant statement of intent.
As Arsenal continues to build a team capable of competing at the highest level, Zubimendi’s potential arrival is being celebrated by fans. His addition not only strengthens the squad but also shows the club’s commitment to long-term success in both domestic and European competitions.
Who will be the biggest Losers if we sign Zubimendi?
Our attack and frontline players would be, because yet another DM type midfielder won’t help us finish the chances we create.
I’m not against bringing in Zubimendi, I believe there are more urgent positions that need filling first.
For example, a striker who is a good finisher tops my list. Second is a winger who can backup Saka and play comfortably on the LW as well. Third, a B2B or attacking midfielder; we only have Odegaard and 17 year old Nwaneri who is not ready to be a starter.
Afterwards we can go after another DM for the team. I think e actually need 2 midfielders; B2B and attacking. Merino can be the backup DM to Rice.
Merino certainly is not an attacking midfielder, and is a poor B2B; lacks pace and the ability to pivot and dribble his way out of a press.
I would agree that the midfield needs to be balanced this Summer because having 1 attacking midfielder (Odegaard) and 4 DM’s has proven to be poorly structured.
This commetn ignores the actual qualities of the player. He is more of a deep lying playmaker than an out and out defensive midfielder. He is a tecnical player. His passes are mostly progressive, and extremely varied. He has also been wanted buy (arguably) the two biggest team in this country, and by far the biggest team in spain.
Hes a player that ive wanted for a long time, which probably skews my position. But arteta and arsenal has paid his release clause twice now. I would bet my money that he has a plan in place for buying him. Since when do we pay release clauses?
In answer to the headline – no one. We will probably be losing two midfienders at the end of the season (partey and jorginho) and replaced them with someone who is the best in the world at parts of his game.
No one stands to lose, Arsenal stands to gain. Its an upgrade on what we have, and increases competition over depth.
Good buy, looking forward to it
Arsenal because Partey is better than Zubimendi. Not impressed bu a future midfield of Zubimendi and Merino. I expected better to replace Partey.