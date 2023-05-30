Who will captain Lionesses without Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson? And what about Beth Mead? by Michelle

England Women manager Sarina Wiegman will name her 2023 Lionesses squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup tomorrow, Wednesday 31st May, as per the official tweet below.

📆 Coming soon… Sarina Wiegman will name her 2023 @FIFAWWC squad on Wednesday 31 May. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏆 pic.twitter.com/nOy8ElWHn0 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) May 22, 2023

Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson was appointed permanent England Women captain on 5th April 2022 and was included, as captain, in the England squad which won the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. Leah has also continued to captain the Lionesses, most recently when the Lionesses won the Finalissima 2023 against Copa America champions Brazil, at a sold-out Wembley on 6th April 2023.

However, tragedy struck Williamson only 2 weeks later when she suffered a season-ending ACL rupture. In a major blow to Leah and the England Women team, Leah’s injury means that she will be unable to captain the Lionesses at this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which is being held in Australia & New Zealand. The anticipated announcement from Sarina Wiegman tomorrow will let us all know who she has chosen to captain the Lionesses, in the absence of Williamson.

Leah’s Arsenal and Lionesses teammate Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament at Euro 2022, suffered a similar ACL injury back in November 2022 and is still hopeful of being included in Wiegman’s World Cup squad, saying: “My World Cup dream is not over – miracles do happen..” Sarina Wiegman’s announcement will certainly let us know if she believes Beth will be ready in time for this summer’s World Cup.

It is also anticipated that Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy will be called up to the Engand squad, for the World Cup this summer.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

