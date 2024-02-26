Who will Eidevall have available for Arsenal Women’s north London derby v Tottenham?

Arsenal Women are set to face arch north London rivals Tottenham at Emirates Stadium this coming Sunday, 3rd March, kick-off 12.30pm UK. You can watch the match live on BBC2 or BBCiPlayer. Arsenal currently sit 3rd in the WSL, but are only 3 points behind front-runners Chelsea & Manchester City – so our Gunners WSL title hopes are very much still alive.

Many of our Arsenal Women are currently on international duty, with their respective national teams. Emily Fox‘s USWNT & Cloe Lacasse & Sabrina D’Angelo‘s CANWNT are progressing well in the inaugural CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup 2024. None of these Arsenal players will be available for this north London Derby.

Arsenal’s 3 Matilda’s – Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord & Kyra Cooney-Cross – are in Australia and are set to return after their match against Uzbekistan, in the sold-out Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, on 28th February. Will our Matilda’s be match fit for the north London derby, after such long distance travel? Jet lag may be a problem.

All other Arsenal players are playing in Europe, either in Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers, UEFA Women’s Nations league matches or friendlies. Hopefully all will return fit and healthy, and be match ready for Tottenham.

What injuries are we aware of?

We know that Kaylan Marckese, Laura Wienroither & Teyah Goldie are still rehabiltating from ACL injuries and remain unavailable.

We know Lina Hurtig is still nursing an injury and Amanda Ilestedt was not on the bench for the Manchester United game. Neither are on international duty with Sweden.

We know that Victoria Pelova went off injured against Manchester United. Fellow national teammate Vivianne Miedema, who is still rehabilitating fully from her ACL injury, left the pitch at half-time when the Netherlands lost to Spain, in the Paris 2024 qualifiers.

Women’s international week is still underway, with many of Arsenal players still playing games through to 27th & 28th February, before returning ahead of the North London Derby.

Assuming our Gunners suffer no further injuries, we should be raring to go on Sunday.

What’s your predicted Arsenal Women line-up to face Tottenham?

What are your thoughts Gooners? Are you aware of any other injuries?

COYGW!

Michelle M

