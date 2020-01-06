Who will Mikel Arteta play in Arsenal’s attack against Leeds United?

Mikel Arteta may go with a young and exciting front line against Leeds United at the Emirates this evening.

Arsenal faces Leeds United in this FA Cup game with fans expecting a good showing since it’s being played at the Emirates.

It would be nice to add another win to our record after that enjoyable win over Manchester United.

Arteta cannot afford to field all of his top assets in all the games and if the top four is our priority he might be tempted to rest some of his players.

I still expect a strong attack though. Gabriel Martinelli hasn’t started a game under our new boss but I believe he will be given the nod in this game.

The Brazilian was our top scorer in the Carabao Cup before we exited the competition and he remains the second top scorer in the team after Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Nicholas Pepe was the star of the Manchester United game but he may not be a regular in league games, so I expect him to start this game as well.

These are the forwards I expect Arteta to field.

Gabriel Martinelli

Nicholas Pepe

Of course, Arteta may decide he wants a little more experience upfront and could plump for Alexandre Lacazette but for me, it is more likely that he will go with the Martinelli/Pepe combination.

If they hit it off as I expect they will then it will be Arsenal’s name in the draw for the fourth round.