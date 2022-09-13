Who will start for Arsenal against Brentford? (Injury update)

Everything seems very confusing on fotballing front since the death of her majesty the Queen, with games being cancelled (or reinstated) willy-nilly by the Premier League and the Policing Authorities, but at least we no know for sure that Arsenal will definitely be playing at Brentford at lunchtime this Sunday.

Arteta was hoping to see his backup players in action against PSV on Thirsday, but now that that game has been postponed as well, so at least there has now been a long gap to give our injuredplayers a chance to recover.

We now know for sure that Kieran Tieney has fully recovered and has been called up to the Scotland squad, so it would be good if he could get some match fitness back against Brentford, and Takehero Tomiyasu will also be available for selection. I would love to see them both starting the game on Sunday.

There is much talk about Thomas Partey returning to training, but with his recurring problems I doubt very much that Ateta would start him against the Bees, but he may get some minutes off the bench to ease him in gradually. The boss has also been very reticent about the recovery of Oleks Zinchenko, so we have to expect that Xhaka and Lokonga continue in midfield for now.

We know Elneny and Reiss Nelson will not be back, and we have been told that Smith-Rowe is having a little break and can’t play either, but I think Arteta’s priority will be to try and get Partey and Zinchenko back and flying before we face Tottenham in the North London Derby after the international break…

