Who will win the battle as Arsenal face Chelsea in the WSL & Women’s Conti Cup final in March?

Arsenal have now advanced to the final to defend the Women’s Continental Cup. Aston Villa had no chance against this resurgent Arsenal Women side, and after the final whistle, Carla Ward and her squad must have learned their lesson: you don’t mess with a motivated Arsenal.

In that win, I learned a lot about this Arsenal Women team. However, here are my three takeaways:

1. Stina Blackstenius is a source of goals

Jonas Eidevall has a ‘poacher’ striker in Blackstenius. Isn’t it better to have a ‘point man’ who you know can score if you get the ball to her in the opponent’s box? Blackstenius scored a first-half hat-trick against Villa, and you can’t argue she shouldn’t play a significant role in Arsenal’s WSL title drive. It’s astonishing that even with limited game time, she has scored 13 goals in 20 appearances.

2. A new role for Russo

I know I’ll be stoned for stating this, but I believe it should be apparent who will play striker (Blackstenius) for the next few games until a change is required. Russo is versatile; she can play on the wings or as a No. 10. I feel Arsenal will be more dangerous with Blackstenius and Russo playing together rather than one or the other. The goals against Villa demonstrated how lethal Arsenal’s Women’s offense can be, if Eidevall remains open-minded and takes advantage of the personnel at his disposal.

3. Kim Little will be ready to face Chelsea

Kim Little’s influence on this Arsenal Women team should not be underestimated. Without her vision to deliver a wonderful pass to Beth Mead to set up Russo for the goal, the Gunner women’s NLD victory over Spurs could have ended differently. She makes their engine room work. It was good that she was rested against Villa, only playing the final 10 minutes. Our skipper should be fit and rested to deliver another masterpiece in Arsenal’s midfield, against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday 15th March.

I can’t wait until Arsenal Women face Chelsea again, can you? A win would place Eidevall and his girls in a far better position to win the WSL, which has eluded them since 2019.

Arsenal & Chelsea will go head-to-head in the Women’s Conti Cup Final on 31st March, at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. Ticket information. Can Arsenal win the Cup again this season?

What are your takeaways from the match Gooners?

Danni P

