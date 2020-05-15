Who will you be supporting in the Bundesliga when it returns?

The Bundesliga returns tomorrow, something that we can all cheer about and until the Premier League returns, which it is almost certain to, we can at least enjoy some top-class football in the meantime.

Speaking to some fellow Gooners I get the impression that Borussia Dortmund seems to be a favourite for most of them, this is possibly due to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but I personally have a soft spot for RB Leipzig.

It obviously helps that they handed Tottenham a proper beating but even before then, I enjoyed their style of play and the way they have shaken up the mainstream football cabal in the top division.

It is easy to support Bayern Munich but that is boring in my opinion and I prefer to go with a team where you are not certain of the outcome before a ball is kicked. Kind of liking supporting Arsenal these days.

I did think about Schalke but I don’t like their kit at all, whereas Leipzigs is a funky mishmash that I find appealing.

I did look at some of the other teams but the bottom line for me was that when I did check out the Bundesliga results I always checked Leipzig first, followed by Schalke and Hertha Berlin.

So, that is who I will be looking out for this weekend. Who will you be cheering on until the inevitable return of Premier League football?