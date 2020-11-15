Who won between Arsenal and Aston Villa in Martinez’s transfer?

Alan McInally claims that Aston Villa basically stole Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal after the Gunners sold the Argentinean for £20m this summer.

Martinez had been at Arsenal for 10 years before he eventually got his chance to play for the team.

After his fine showing during Project Restart, he wasn’t going to go back to the bench and he demanded a more prominent role.

With no promises of being first choice coming from Mikel Arteta, he decided to move to Villa and he has now turned out to be one of the best in the Premier League.

McInally claims that Arsenal will be wondering why they let the 28-year-old go when they watch him now and reckons that Villa got the better of Arsenal with the transfer.

McInally said as quoted by the Sun ‘One to Watch: “I cannot believe we have horse-shoed him out of London.

“He’s a really good goalkeeper. I think you’ve already seen, even defensively Villa looking much better.

“What Aston Villa haven’t had for a long time is a top goalkeeper… I think Martinez is.

“With a bit of luck, I think he’s going to prove we have basically stolen him for £20million from Arsenal.

“It’s a wonderful move for Aston Villa and even better for Martinez, and hopefully the marriage will be absolutely fantastic.”

Arsenal has now watched as Martinez has shined at Aston Villa and the Villans even beat us the last time out with the goalkeeper keeping a clean sheet.

Do you think that we got the better deal in that transaction?