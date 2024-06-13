Who would Arsenal fans choose between Gyokeres, Ferguson and Zirkzee?

Arsenal will not be signing Benjamin Sesko because the Slovenian preferred to continue his development at RB Leipzig rather than move to the Emirates Stadium. So with a move for Sesko out of the picture, Arsenal still has to find a top striker.

Kai Havertz has proven his worth as Arsenal’s key man in attack, but he is no robot, and with Arsenal looking to battle on numerous fronts, they want another consistent source of goals (which a new striker hopefully provides). Given the disappointments from the Sesko swoop, the big question is who Arsenal will focus on to fill their striker needs.

If Give Me Sport‘s claim is to be believed, Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee, Swedish goal machine Viktor Gyokeres, and Brighton’s young prospect Evan Ferguson are the three forwards Arsenal have their eyes on.

Of the three, Gyokeres clearly stands out in terms of quality; he’s a goal machine. The Sporting CP star has been described as a game changer after he scored 43 goals and provided 15 assists in 50 games. Apparently the Portuguese club are making him available for £68.5 million, as reported by the Mirror.

Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna is still developing as a striker. He possesses the fundamental characteristics of a talented striker; it is just that he has yet to consistently score goals. Last season, he had 12 goals and 7 assists in 37 games. With 34 million, he may be the most cheap of the three.

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is more of a promising prospect. Many have compared him to Harry Kane, and they hope he can one day be as influential as the Englishman. As tough as Brighton are in negotiations, it will be intriguing to see if Arsenal overlooks swoops for Zirkzee and Gyokeres for his services. In the end, it will be intriguing to see which striker Arsenal will sign, but the aim is that whoever enters ultimately takes the Arsenal attack force to the next level.

Which one would you choose?

Darren N

