Who would Arsenal fans prefer? Moussa Diaby or Kai Havertz?

Despite all the current rumours saying that we are trying hard to buy Kai Havertz from Chelsea, it appears that Arsenal have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen as well, surpassing Newcastle United and who was also attracting interest from Manchester United.

The French winger has spent four years with the German side, making 172 appearances since his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

While Eddie Howe’s men had been prioritizing Diaby as a target for the past year and a half, the player has never considered the club a top priority, allowing the Gunners to move ahead in the pursuit of his signature. Manchester United is also said to have shown interest in the 23-year-old.

The North London club retain a long-term interest in the player

🚨 Arsenal have moved in recent weeks and are now in pole position to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby. Reports, @Lequipe. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/HVGqh03H6L — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) June 16, 2023

Diaby’s impressive performances in Germany, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists last season, have sparked attention from top clubs. A potential return to PSG has also been speculated, given his significant improvement during his time at Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen is reportedly seeking around £65 million for the French winger, and the club has agreed to let him leave along with his teammate Jeremie Frimpong, who is also linked to Manchester United.

Arsenal’s attack can be upgraded with the acquisition of highly-talented Diaby

🔴⚪️ | TRANSFERS: Arsenal in ‘pole position’ for lightning fast winger. 📰: According to the Daily Express’ Ryan Taylor (via French media outlets), Arsenal are in the lead for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. 🖊️ (@RyanTaylorSport): “Arsenal are 'in pole position' to sign… pic.twitter.com/Xifscmt33q — Punch Drunk Arsenal (@PunchDrunkAFC) June 16, 2023

While Diaby’s contract with Die Werkself runs until 2025, the club has a history of selling players before they enter the final year of their contracts. Currently with the French national team squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers, Diaby’s future destination remains uncertain.

Now the fact is that although Havertz is very talented and has extensive EPL and European experience, I think that Diaby is much more likely to score many more goals from the wing than the Chelsea man.

Who would you prefer out of Diaby and Havertz?

Yash Bisht

