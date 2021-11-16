Who would Arsenal fans prefer to come back? Ramsey or Wilshere?

Wilshere or Ramsey? Who would you want back? By Sylvester Kwentua

Alright friends, have we heard of the rumours that Aaron Ramsey is thinking about playing in the EPL again in January? And in case we may have forgotten, Jack Wlshere is currently training with Arsenal, but he does not know what he intends doing next in his career. Great!

Family, I know this may never happen, but if Arsenal fans were asked to choose between re-signing Jack Wilshere or Aaron Ramsey, who would they choose?

Aaron Ramsey: Tall, well built and strong, Aaron Ramsey combines his superior technique with a powerful running style, and is basically known for his offensive movement off the ball and his attacking capabilities as a midfielder; in particular his ability to make late runs into the penalty area, and score important match winning goals. In addition to his technical skills and offensive prowess, Ramsey has also been praised by many for his energy, tenacity, and work-rate across the pitch. He is also a precise passer, and possesses good vision, which enables him to link-up with other players and create chances for teammates after winning back possession, in addition to scoring goals himself. Signed up by Arsenal in 2008, Aaron’s impact in the colours of Arsenal started getting felt in 2014. His heroics in the FA Cup final in 2017 when he scored the winning goal against Chelsea, can’t be forgotten.

Jack Wilshere: One of the few players who has successfully transitioned from Arsenal’s academy to the first team and done well. He is full of speed, strong and highly dedicated. In February 2008, he made his debut for Arsenal in a reserve game aged 16 against Reading and in that game, he scored Arsenal’s only goal of the match, which ended in a draw. After that, Wilshere went on to have a good career in the jersey of Arsenal.

His world class goal against Norwich in 2013, which was defined by many as exquisite, won him the BBC goal of the season, in 2014. A couple of injuries between 2014 and 2018 hampered his contribution in Arsenal furthermore. In 2018, Wilshere announced he was leaving Arsenal, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season. He later signed for Bournemouth, and from there he played for West Ham, before returning to Bournemouth. Right noe, he is back and training with Arsenal.

So Gooners, looking at the rich profile of these two Arsenal living legends, who would the fans choose, if given a chance to re-sign either of them again, even if it is for a short while.

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester