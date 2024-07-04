Who would Arsenal fans prefer to sign? Kadioglu or Calafiori?

Arsenal is reportedly looking to sign a left-sided defender. For the past several days, transfer rumours have circulated regarding signing a versatile defender who can come in and play left back.

Despite our strong ties to Ricardo Calafiori, what happens if we don’t sign him? Given Chelsea’s and Juventus’ involvement in the transfer battle, I’d like to believe we have a backup plan for his move. And I’d be surprised if the other option isn’t Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu.

Why the Turkish left back? Kadioglu was a standout for Fenerbahce last season, and to demonstrate his brilliance, he has reciprocated that top performance in the Euros with Turkey. Game after game on the largest stage in European international football, the 24-year-old has demonstrated his ability to overlap on the left wing or even invert.

Those Gooners who thought he was good enough to play on the big stage have been proven correct. He’s a very press-resistant player who is also continually changing. Kadioglu embodies the complete player, and his versatility serves as a model. He excels in a diverse range of situations and possesses a versatile skill set. He has played as a left back, an attacking midfielder, a right winger, a right back, a left midfielder, a central midfielder, and even a defensive midfielder in his career, as you’ll see below:

Anyone who watched Turkey’s Euros round-of-16 win over Austria would be left saying one thing: Ferdi Kadioglu is classy. Stats don’t lie, and here are the fullbacks’ versus Austria

Most touches (71)

Most duels won (10)

Most tackles made 6

Most fouls won (3)

88% Pass Accuracy

It’s not hard to see why, after his performance against Austria, we would be glad to bring him to the carpet.

If Calafiori doesn’t sign, Kadioglu should undoubtedly be a transfer priority.

Darren N

