Who would be in your strongest starting 11 for Arsenal Women in the new season?

If there’s one thing Arsenal Women’s supporters want to see, it’s head coach Jonas Eidevall’s strongest Arsenal lineup for next season. Despite having players of the calibre some managers dream of, the Swedish coach faced accusations last season of not knowing his strongest lineup.

With new signings, Spain’s Mariona Caldentey, Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, and Swedish standout Rosa Kafuji (who is expected to sign for Arsenal imminently), putting together the strongest Arsenal line-up has never been more difficult.

Do these new Arsenal recruits join the squad right away? I don’t think they all do, as I believe that not immediately putting Caldentey in the starting lineup, as she recovers from representing Spain in the Olympics, would be a blunder.

Every time we’ve looked at what Caldentey could bring to this Arsenal club, we can’t help but think she’ll add to our efficiency in attack—in 46 games for Barca Femeni the previous season, she had 24 goals and 20 assists in 50 games.

I believe that Arsenal should gradually integrate Van Domselaar (given that she may still be rehabilitating from hip surgery) and, hopefully, Kafuji (if her signing is confirmed) into the starting lineup, providing them with opportunities to eventually secure a spot in Eidevall’s starting 11.

Here’s my strongest starting 11 that should see our Gunner Women hit the ground running the upcoming new season:

Zinsberger

Fox, Williamson, Wubben Moy, Catley

Walti, Little

Mead, Blackstenius, Russo, Caldentey

Looking at this line-up, Russo could play a free role; she could be a false 9, dropping to midfield while also having the freedom to crash into the opponent’s box.

What do you think Gooners? What would be your strongest starting 11?

Danni P

