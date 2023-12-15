Who would you choose in Arsenal Women’s very best starting XI?

What’s AWFC’s strongest eleven?

Our Arsenal Women are on fire this season and with the right recruitment in the summer added on to what was already a great side, has now turned into what looks like the real deal. For years we’ve tried to compete to be the best team in the league and for me, this feels like it could be our season to finally catch up to Chelsea and this could be our season.

With plenty of recruitment and a completely full squad this year, we have many great players who have settled in perfectly, showing that Arsenal is a great environment to succeed in and if we stick together and work together, we can be the best. I wanted to take a moment before our year comes to an end to talk about who in my opinion is our strongest starting eleven this season.

I think our strongest keeper is and has been Manuela Zinsberger, I know there’s a few Arsenal Women’s fans out there that don’t think she’s good enough and maybe they’re right, a team like Arsenal deserve a world class keeper, but Zinsberger has been great this season and has only looked like her confidence has grown the more games she plays. Yes I’d consider getting a new keeper in January but I also don’t think it’s the end of the world if we end up keeping Zinsberger.

In defence I think our strongest line up would be a back four of McCabe, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy and Catley. All have been solid this season, McCabe is so versatile and normally I prefer her in a more advanced role but she’s kept that backline so solid this season, she feels like our best option for LB. Ilestedt and Wubben-Moy have been consistently solid at centre back and have formed what looks like a unbreakable bond, and Catley is just an outstanding defender and with the Aussie link up with Foord on the wing, it’s almost a natural connection.

In the midfield, I think our strongest three are Pelova, Little and Cooney-Cross. I know some might question my decision to put Cooney-Cross over Walti but for me, she’s been incredible since joining the Gunners, and brings a real sense of calmness to the middle. It seems like she’s always got time to find a pass or move the ball forward, she has incredible vision and for me, she’s going to be one of our best players for years.

Pelova since joining the club has looked great too, she links play up really well and find ways to push the ball forward for an attack, and although Little has been in and out of playing this season I still think she’s one of the best midfielders in the League and we always look so much better with her playing.

In attack I think our strongest front three would be Mead, Blackstenius and Foord. Mead may have just returned from injury but she’s already getting back to her best and with more minutes I can’t see anything but her getting better and better, a true leader for the squad also.

Some might not agree with me, but I’d pick Blackstenius over Russo, just on this season’s ability alone I think she’s our most dangerous centre forward and she guarantee’s goals. Foord is just a no brainer, she’s quick, reads the game well and with Catley, Cooney-Cross and Foord all down that left side, the Aussie connection is telepathic.

I know some might not agree with a few and that’s fine it’s just my opinion, but I’d love to know what you think?

Daisy Mae

