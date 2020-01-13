Who would you choose as Arsenal’s Number 9 against Sheff Utd?

Mikel Arteta has to face the million-dollar question ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Sheffield United next week, after our top-scorer Aubameyang was sent off in the draw with Crystal Palace.
It is not going to be easy, especially as the obvious backup Number 9, Alex Lacazette, seems to have lost his scoring boots but is still our second highest poacher with 5 League goals to his name.
Arteta gave away no clues when he discussed losing PEA for the next few games. “We are losing probably the most important player,” said Arteta in Reuters.
“This is never nice but we have other players that can play in that position. We will try to find a way and be as competitive as possible.
“Hopefully [the other players] can take a step forward now that Auba is not able to contribute to the team with goals.
“Someone else has to do it and I want to see their reaction too.”
So, other than Laca, who else could he choose from? We have our most expensive signing Nicholas Pepe, who has not really settled into the speed of the EPL yet but may improve if given free rein in the centre of the park.
Or the young sensation Gabriel Martinelli, who has scored lots of goals too, but usually against inferior opposition in the cups.
Arteta could also decide to keep Nketiah at the Emirates and throw him in at the deepend on Saturday. Our new boss has already said that the 20 year old has matured at Leeds, despite not getting enough game time.
An outside possibility is Reiss Nelson, who scored a great poachers goal last week and is improving.
But if you were forced to choose our Number 9 against Sheffield United, who would it be?
Admin Pat
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
David Luiz.
Admin Pat,
There is no need debating this kind of question, the whole world knows the answer: Lacazette
Start Lacazette as CF and Martinelli as LW.
Then at 60 – 70 minutes put Martinelli as CF and replace Laca with Saka who slots into Martinelli’s LW position. Worth a shot, me thinks.
Ideally it should be Martinelli. But he can’t start as a lone striker, because of Lacazette’s seniority and Lacazette can’t play on the left wing
I’m not worried of our striking force, because Ozil has great finishing ability. Ozil is not creative anymore to create assists and crosses, but his finishing skill is top notch
“ozil is not creative anymore”,
thats the most stupid comment i have heard. Dont get me wrong your analysis are not bad but that statement i cant agree on.
and about assists,he should have had more assists if our strikers did convert.
And if creativeness is depended on the assists then alexander arnold is the most creative player in EPL.Being creative is something more than having an assist,its about reading the game,having the next 4-5 steps in front of your eyes etc
It’s not stupid at all
He lost his creativity a few years ago and has been awful for over 3 years now
Last year he played 24 matches and Bellerin scored more assists
Ozil needs to go because of his ludicrous salary. If he didn’t have that I’d want him to stay as a backup
bro you cant judge a player on his salary.For me he is still one of the best in his positions.He can murder teams and his workrate has significantly improved.And to doubt someone of his calibre on creativeness is just stupid and illogical.
and about bellerin scoring more assists,what was the system used??Ozil has had plenty of pre assists and created more chances than anyone else.
This is just my opinion and i am sorry i cant agree with yours.You have the freedom to have it so please dont get me wrong.
COYG!!!
Martinelli, without question. He’s a reincarnated football genius. Look nowhere else.
NICHOLAS PEPE. He is a good finisher. Very clever. He will also win us penalties. we need to win at all cost
Play lacazette as a 9 and play martinelli in auba’s poition
or
change the formation to a 4312.Play pepe along with laca going with a midfield diamond(if torreira is injured i think this is the better way).Xhaka at the base.ceballos and guendouzi as CMs and ozil as an AM.Niles and kolasinac will have to play a high energy game.sheffield united attacking strengths are both on the flanks and through the middle so we need more midfielders.
Laca will start up front with Martinelli on the left and Nelson on the right.
Apologies – Pepe on the right
Our main worry should be how to get whoever is up top and on the wings the service needed for them to score… SU are a well organised team in mid and at the back…
lacazette
Cannot believe that this article exists. If it was about who will replace Auba in the side then yes, maybe. Because then you could speculate as to whether it would be Nelson, Martinelli or Saka.
However 9 is not even a discussion. Auba went off, Laca got the armband and Martinelli and Nelson played down the flanks. The question is therefore who will flank Lacazette, not who the no.9 will be.
But Lacazette is not scoring goals at the moment. we need our target man to be scoring goals. he is not composed. maybe he needs to be benched and try something new. PEPE is composed, full of tricks and can draw fouls in the penalty box. Martinelli is strong in the air. why cant we bench Lacazette and play PEPE MARTINELLI and NELSON. With PEPE playing thru the middle. We should consider signing Lewis Dunk this January
@Skills 1000
You’re kidding right? Laca is working his socks off fighting with defenders, while Peoe can barely get past em… 😂
I know Lacazette works and puts defenders under pressure. But i cant remember the last time he scored a goal. we need to go on a consistent run of form. Maybe Lacazette needs a break or something. Pepe in CF should be tested. He has a lot of tricks and is not predictable. His finishing and confidence is what we need. we need him more in the box. I am a Lacazette fan. i just feel something is not right at the moment. maybe he needs a break. we want our No 9 to score goals weak in weak out. our league position not good at all